v2.01 Hotfix

Sorry about that! There's some growing pains involved with converting a game made 5 years ago by a total newb (myself) to accommodate cloud saves. The good news is, it should be working now. I'm still watching the forums and will have an additional patch tomorrow for some other known bugs as well as some Linux issues. Once again, sorry to anyone who had trouble and thanks again for your patience.

Cloud saves should work properly now.

Erasing data works properly now.

Options menu in game should not cause resolution and sound issues issues.