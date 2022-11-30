 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Kindergarten update for 30 November 2022

v2.01 Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 10051363 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Sorry about that! There's some growing pains involved with converting a game made 5 years ago by a total newb (myself) to accommodate cloud saves. The good news is, it should be working now. I'm still watching the forums and will have an additional patch tomorrow for some other known bugs as well as some Linux issues. Once again, sorry to anyone who had trouble and thanks again for your patience.

  • Cloud saves should work properly now.
  • Erasing data works properly now.
  • Options menu in game should not cause resolution and sound issues issues.

Changed files in this update

Kindergarten Content Depot 589591
  • Loading history…
MacBuild Depot 589592
  • Loading history…
LinuxBuild Depot 589593
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link