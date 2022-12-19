Sakura Gym Girls - Out now!

We are happy to announce the release of Sakura Gym Girls.

Join Shouhei as he helps Asa with her fitness regimen, all while trying to win over the icy Tsumiki and processing his feelings for Ranko.

Get it right now or wishlist it right here:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2017640/Sakura_Gym_Girls/

if you want to check out a related intro to this story, you can do so right here:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2018930/Sakura_Gym_Girls_Prologue/

Or get it within this bundle:

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/5189/Winged_Cloud_Bundle/