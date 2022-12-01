Hotfix 1.0.12

Rejects!

In the first 24 hours, you all have slain 405,102,858 heretics, and 798,747 rejects have been declared missing in combat! But today is a new day here on Tertium, and we are releasing a hotfix for the first 24 hours of the release of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide. This hotfix contains various crash and bug fixes. We have also included a list of known issues we are currently working on resolving.

Hotfix Notes:

Fixed a client crash when dodging while not having any weapon equipped.

Fixed crash issues when view is not completely loaded.

Fixed a crash after opening inventory & other menu (such as premium store) simultaneously.

Fixed other various unspecifiable crashes.

Fixed join permissions that were causing broken reconnects sometimes.

Issue where people on 3000 series cards would see their settings as N/A is now fixed.

Fixed invisible weapon stats.

Known Issues: