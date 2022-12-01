Hotfix 1.0.12

Rejects!
In the first 24 hours, you all have slain 405,102,858 heretics, and 798,747 rejects have been declared missing in combat! But today is a new day here on Tertium, and we are releasing a hotfix for the first 24 hours of the release of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide. This hotfix contains various crash and bug fixes. We have also included a list of known issues we are currently working on resolving.
Hotfix Notes:
- Fixed a client crash when dodging while not having any weapon equipped.
- Fixed crash issues when view is not completely loaded.
- Fixed a crash after opening inventory & other menu (such as premium store) simultaneously.
- Fixed other various unspecifiable crashes.
- Fixed join permissions that were causing broken reconnects sometimes.
- Issue where people on 3000 series cards would see their settings as N/A is now fixed.
- Fixed invisible weapon stats.
Known Issues:
- Ray tracing is currently disabled for AMD and Intel GPU users while investigating issues related to our support for these GPU's. We are working closely with our hardware partners to resolve this as soon as possible. Until then, ray tracing is turned off by default to avoid any issues in playing the game.
- Ray tracing optimization and performance. This is an area we continue to work on, and we see issues with performance.
- We currently don’t support users on IPv6-only networks. This often means a player requires a VPN to play the game. The intention is to support IPv6 in the near future.
- In the Weapon Detail Screen, there is a known crash when inspecting the weapon damage breakdown of most weapons (e.g. lasgun torch).
- Sudden crash to desktop with dialogue popup - often called “GPU Hang.”
- Switching between windowed mode and fullscreen can result in adjusted resolution and deadlock in some rare cases.
- Working on delivering missing Twitch Drops to a select few players. We hope to have this resolved within a week.
- Inability to merge strike teams. If you pick to merge your strike team at the end of a mission, it will currently not work and will display a version mismatch error.
- Some users may not have some premium currency packs available on Microsoft Store.
- Some users may be missing their Imperial Edition cosmetics, pre-order bonuses, and beta tester helmets. We are working on resolving this issue so you all receive appropriate cosmetics as expected. For more information, please visit this link.
- We are aware the Imperial Edition Thunderhammer looks different than our promotional material. We are working on updating the Thunderhammer skin to the correct one in a future patch.
- We are aware that 100% toughness is not functioning as expected. We are currently investigating a fix so it works as intended.
Changed files in this update