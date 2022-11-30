 Skip to content

Afterthought update for 30 November 2022

Performance Update after Console Release preparations

Celebrate one year of Afterthought since our Early-Access Release on Nov 30th 2021! To get an exclusive player skin and speed trail, go to the Options menu inside the game and enter the Promo Code:
SPECTACLE

After we have prepared the game for an upcoming Console Release, we have decided to also submit all the drastical Performance Enhancements to Steam.

When you set Afterthought to its lowest settings (ArtworkMode = None, TextureQuality = Performance), the game should now even run smooth on the oldest PCs, that fulfill the hardware requirements. Even if you leave Afterthought on its highest settings, your CPU will feel the difference!

Even the best game can still be improved.

