Tribes of Midgard update for 30 November 2022

Live Stream - Reviewing your Feedback, Community Highlights + Giveaway!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hiló Vikings,

Join us tomorrow, Dec 1st at 4:00pm EST live on stream, right here on Steam and on our Twitch channel! We'll be checking out your top suggestions + community highlights.

Bring all the questions you've got for us! There will be some SHiFT codes too. 🎁

You can hit the "Set a Reminder" button to the right of this post to be notified when we're live.

Hope to see you then. :)

