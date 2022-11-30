Live Stream - Reviewing your Feedback, Community Highlights + Giveaway!

Share · View all patches · Build 10051061 · Last edited 30 November 2022 – 21:32:06 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hiló Vikings,

Join us tomorrow, Dec 1st at 4:00pm EST live on stream, right here on Steam and on our Twitch channel! We'll be checking out your top suggestions + community highlights.

Bring all the questions you've got for us! There will be some SHiFT codes too. 🎁

You can hit the "Set a Reminder" button to the right of this post to be notified when we're live.

Hope to see you then. :)

