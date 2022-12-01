Fellow Tropicans,

Tropico 6 update 19 – De sopetón has just been released for Steam. The update will follow for Xbox series X/S, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 | 5 on Dec 15th.

With update 19, we have added a new, free Landmark: The Moonlander, for the Cold War era. In addition, we have adjusted the costs for relocating buildings as well as the fluctuation of Tropocoins and removed the monthly upkeep for the “Funhouser Special” edict.

Amongst several fixes, update 19 also solves an issue that led to the Housing-Quality Bonus from Metro Station not being updated correctly when relocating the Metro Station or correspondingly affected residential buildings were relocated. Fixes also include an issue with crashes that could occur in multiplayer, when building bridges or saves included bridges were loaded.

For more details, please check out the full changelog below.

Viva Tropico!

New Features

A new Cold War landmark has been added: The Moon Lander

The cost of relocating buildings has been adjusted. Instead of always being at least 500$, the relocation costs can now be below this value.

Bugfixes