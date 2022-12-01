Tropico 6 Update 19 – De sopetón
Fellow Tropicans,
Tropico 6 update 19 – De sopetón has just been released for Steam. The update will follow for Xbox series X/S, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 | 5 on Dec 15th.
With update 19, we have added a new, free Landmark: The Moonlander, for the Cold War era. In addition, we have adjusted the costs for relocating buildings as well as the fluctuation of Tropocoins and removed the monthly upkeep for the “Funhouser Special” edict.
Amongst several fixes, update 19 also solves an issue that led to the Housing-Quality Bonus from Metro Station not being updated correctly when relocating the Metro Station or correspondingly affected residential buildings were relocated. Fixes also include an issue with crashes that could occur in multiplayer, when building bridges or saves included bridges were loaded.
For more details, please check out the full changelog below.
Viva Tropico!
New Features
- A new Cold War landmark has been added: The Moon Lander
- The cost of relocating buildings has been adjusted. Instead of always being at least 500$, the relocation costs can now be below this value.
Bugfixes
- Fixed an issue where the superpower relationship would decay too quickly after loading a save game.
- Fixed an issue where the ‘Disable Invasions’ option in the Creative Mode was blocking the era-progression when choosing to go to war in Colonial Times (now you can progress to the next era after waiting for two years).
- The Tropocoin price fluctuations have been adjusted.
- The monthly upkeep cost for the ‘Funhouser Special’ edict has been removed.
- Fixed an issue that led to the Housing-Quality Bonus from Metro Station not being updated correctly when relocating the Metro Station, or correspondingly affected residential buildings were relocated.
- Fixed an issue that resulted in the foliage of the palace not being loaded correctly after the building was relocated.
- Fixed an issue that caused the money reward for the ‘Commercial Space Mission’ being not listed in the Almanac.
- [Multiplayer] Fixed an issue where the game could become unstable when building a bridge or loading a save game with bridges.
- [Multiplayer] Fixed an issue where objects from the Tropocoin Farm were not removed correctly after quickly demolishing multiple Tropocoin Farms.
- [Localization] Several text and menu fixes.
