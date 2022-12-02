 Skip to content

Sackboy™: A Big Adventure update for 2 December 2022

Sackboy: A Big Adventure - December 2nd Patch is Now Available

Hello!

Another set of patch notes! And another introductory blurb that you're going to skip straight by to find out what we actually changed in this update! How are you though? Are you having a nice week?

Back to the business of patch noting though... This update includes some additional performance and functionality fixes for issues reported by the community, alongside some other general bug fixes to improve your overall Sackboy PC experience.

-Steven

PATCH NOTES:

  • Fixed An Issue Where Particle Effects Would Stopped Appearing
  • The Performance Icon in the Pause Menu Now Updates Accurately
  • Fixed an Issue Where FPS Options Would Revert Incorrectly
  • Improved Functionality on Steam Deck
  • Other General Bug Fixes

