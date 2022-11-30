 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Memoirs of a Battle Brothel update for 30 November 2022

Version 1.06

Share · View all patches · Build 10050954 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

Some very minor spoilers below.

This will be the last minor content update before the relatively large backer update, which is looking more like it will drop in late January, given it’s size.

In this update, I’ve modified and re-added the overworld freeroam map to Act III with a few changes. In addition, there are now a few Imperial Troop mobs wandering around. If you talk with these, or with their Iron Cartel or Shaper counterparts, you’ll learn that they put out bounties on each other.

I’ve also set it so that ending the game now redirects you to right before talking with Diana to end the guild’s civil war, in case you wanted to keep playing.

Also added some new artwork to the city through the “view” feature when interacting with a location on the overworld, as well as a basic trade function.

That's it! I'll have more news on the sequel soon!

Version 1.06 changelog

Content added

  • Overworld freeroam added to Act III
  • New Imperial mobs added
  • Bounties added for Imperials, Iron Cartel, Shapers
  • Endgame now redirects back to right before talking with Diana to end the guild war
  • New “view” option for city locations, artwork by AI software
  • New “trade” option for basic supplies

Bugfix

  • Attempted to close Zafra’s romance loop (again)

Changed files in this update

Memoirs of a Battle Brothel Content Depot 1177381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link