Hello everyone!

Some very minor spoilers below.

This will be the last minor content update before the relatively large backer update, which is looking more like it will drop in late January, given it’s size.

In this update, I’ve modified and re-added the overworld freeroam map to Act III with a few changes. In addition, there are now a few Imperial Troop mobs wandering around. If you talk with these, or with their Iron Cartel or Shaper counterparts, you’ll learn that they put out bounties on each other.

I’ve also set it so that ending the game now redirects you to right before talking with Diana to end the guild’s civil war, in case you wanted to keep playing.

Also added some new artwork to the city through the “view” feature when interacting with a location on the overworld, as well as a basic trade function.

That's it! I'll have more news on the sequel soon!

Version 1.06 changelog

Content added

Overworld freeroam added to Act III

New Imperial mobs added

Bounties added for Imperials, Iron Cartel, Shapers

Endgame now redirects back to right before talking with Diana to end the guild war

New “view” option for city locations, artwork by AI software

New “trade” option for basic supplies

Bugfix