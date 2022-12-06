Update 1.11 Rolling Out Now, Including DRS and Unlapping Changes - Patch Notes

Update 1.11 for F1 Manager 2022 is now rolling out on Steam. All changes made in Update 1.11 will apply in existing saves, unless stated otherwise in the patch notes below.
Gameplay
- Updated Safety Car procedure to allow lapped cars to unlap themselves, when appropriate
- Updated overtaking behaviour to allow cars to unlap themselves in normal race conditions, when they demonstrate sufficient pace compared to the car on the lead lap
- Reduced strength of DRS performance
- Increased effective range of slipstream, meaning that following cars will be affected by slipstream at greater distances behind a leading car
- Increased effective range of ‘dirty air’, meaning that following cars will be affected by dirty air at greater distances behind a leading car
- Added ‘Aerodynamic Balance’ option to the Settings Menu, under the Gameplay tab. This option allows players to choose between the “recommended” setting, featuring all the aerodynamics balance updates in Update 1.11, or the “original” setting, in which those changes will not be active. After updating to 1.11, all players will default to the “recommended” setting. Players can only change between these settings when they are in the Headquarters or Main Menu screens; changing this option will not be available during the Race Weekend.
Weather
- Resolved issue causing unintentionally inaccurate weather predictions in the ‘Track Condition’ areas
Race Simulation
- Increased the tyre wear threshold for AI cars to pit under safety car conditions
Razer Chroma
- Support added for Razer Chroma peripherals. This covers team colours, racing flags (red, yellow, chequered), replays, and ‘lights out’ sequence.
Car Part Development
- Updated the description of rushed manufacturing to remove incorrect information
- Performance gap for the ‘DRS Delta’ stat is now more significant, increasing its potential effectiveness
Fuel Usage
- Updated text string on pre-session screen to remove inaccurate details
Changed files in this update