AI War 2 update for 30 November 2022

5.527 Mostly Mod Updates

Build 10050878

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New AI War 2 build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:Post_Completion#5.527_Mostly_Mod_Updates

This one is also mostly mod updates, like the prior one, but it also has some bugfixes and balance tweaks in there. In particular, if you wanted to have Elderlings be your friend, they not get a lot more powerful faster, as before they were too weak on average.

AMU has a new OCD sub-feature that allows you to essentially inspect any part of the game's data and alter it on the fly. Basically cheat engine built into a mod, which is pretty nifty.

Dyson Sidekick balance is better, and some things are better organized and have a few bugs fixed.

Dismiss's growing selection of mods all got lots of updates, the notes are well worth checking out.

More System Defenders also got some bugfixes to it.

More to come soon. Enjoy!

(Usual reminder: you can wishlist our upcoming title Heart of the Machine, if you want to keep up with it. https://store.steampowered.com/app/2001070/Heart_of_the_Machine/ We'll also be running a closed alpha on that later this year, so keep an ear out.)

