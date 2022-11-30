30XX 0.46 Patch Notes - November 30, 2022

Hello! 30XX Patch 0.46 updates Clockzone's enemy interactions, reworks Ace's NRG recovery system, and makes Contemplation Room battles spicier and more dynamic!

We've also updated several of Nina's new Beams, made Autocharge/combo unlocked by default and player-specific in local co-op, and fixed a bunch of bugs.

Full notes below. Thanks for playing!

--

GAME CHANGES & FIXES:

Reworked Ace's NRG regen system! If you've been playing 30XX for awhile, you might be aware that we've changed Ace's relationship with NRG a few times during development - our goal is to let Ace use Powers freely while engaged in heavy combat, rewarding players for balancing aggressive play and caution with lots of spicy Power casts. In general, this is a buff, but it likely depends a bit on your playstyle.

Ace now builds an internal Style meter while dealing damage to enemies with melee attacks and Weapon projectiles. (Power-fired projectiles don't count.)

Ace has four tiers of NRG regeneration based on his current Style count. The current Style count is visible on the HUD (Saber icon), and as a little flame effect on your character (both placeholder visuals). The Style breakpoints are 3, 6, 10, and 20 stacks, and the effect caps out at 25.

Ace regenerates 4%, 8%, 12.5%, or 25% of his max NRG per second, depending on his current Style tier. (Lower than 3 stacks = no natural regen.)

Stacks begin to decay if Ace doesn't gain a stack within three seconds. Enemies dying also resets the timer (in case your co-op partner is blazing through a section, at least you don't lose stacks).

Taking damage resets Ace to the bottom of the next tier down - for example, if Ace has 18 stacks (tier 3), taking damage will lower his Style to 6 stacks (bottom of tier 2).

The costs of all of Ace's Techniques has been doubled. We'll likely adjust this in a more fine-grained fashion next patch.

Void Double will almost certainly get some balance changes next patch, as the new system makes it pretty mighty. :)

Updated Clockzone's enemy set! We've added two new enemy types, revised a bunch of designs, and let existing enemy types use the level's platform types.

Reworked Contemplation Rooms! Earn your Weapon upgrades in a more dynamic three-room barrage. On starting a Contemplation Room, you'll now be warped to two parallel Contemplation Rooms before returning to your home room (where you'll get a reward).

Instead of three waves of enemies in one room, you'll fight one wave of enemies in each room.

The number of enemies that spawn in a Contemplation Room wave has been increased, and will spawn in staggered fashion. (The spawn timer advances automatically if only one or two enemies is currently alive in the room.)

Contemplation Room enemies no longer drop health/nuts. (The reward you're fighting for is the choice at the end, after all.)

Existing Mega Mode saves will only spawn a single room still. (New Mega Mode saves will adopt the new behavior.)

Spiral Beam no longer deals more damage the longer a shot is active (it's powerful enough as is).

Spiral Beam now perform a "horizontal line of sight" check for wall collisions. Instead of ignoring walls entirely, it ignores floors and ceilings relative to the attack's origin - this means it's still functional, but you can't shoot it right through horizontal walls.

Sniper Beam damage bonus reduced to +50% (from +100%). Projectile speed bonus unchanged.

Scatterbeam now only causes Nina's initial projectile to Scatter into 5 close range shots (instead of all projectiles).

Verity Beam boss damage penalty increased to 60% (from 50%). (It's still a substantial boss bonus, but isn't so wild that we want to nerf it too hard here.)

Rocket Beam no longer causes non-Weapon attacks to explode. (This is a visual-only fix.)

Rocket Beam's explosions are now smaller.

Fixed Nina's Beam Enthusiast not properly stacking damage bonuses for Nina's new Beams. (This is likely way too good, but we'll see how it feels with the below CR bugfix.)

Fixed an error causing Vagrant's Dissonance charged shots to not benefit from all effects that benefit charged shots.

Fixed an error causing Dustria and Echocave to sometimes incorrectly spawn Contemplation Rooms. While this is a bugfix, it's also a substantial change, so we'll keep an eye on it.

Autocharge and Autocombo are now unlocked by default (no spending necessary), and have unique settings for multiple players in local co-op.

Fixed an issue with smooth weapon comboing while Autocombo is disabled.

If Facesmasher's seek target is killed before it gets there, it'll now see if there are any other targets it could go punch instead before returning to you. This includes any enemy targeted by Facesmasher that might die to the attack that triggered it, so it should trigger more reliably.

Increased Facesmasher's hitbox size so it connects with moving enemies more reliably.

Fixed an error preventing Facesmasher from hitting certain enemies (notably, Delta).

Shield Bash now has a maximum cap of 30% times the number of Shield Bashes you have, instead of being a flat 30%. (This means they now stack more effectively.)

Graceful Strikes and Bounding Blaster now stack properly.

Zealot's Fervor no longer affects Autodrones spawned by Experiment 9.

Sharply reduced Experiment 9's Autodrone health. (Health reduced by 33% at level 1, scaling up to 50% at level 8.) Entropy Conditions no longer affect enemy Autodrone health.

Revised a handful of visual effects, usually darkening them a bit, for clarity.

Fixed an error where Verity Beam removed boss iframes from all of Nina's attacks, instead of just her Weapon attacks.

Standardized the range endpoint of Nina's shots. (Prior to this patch, they'd have a little variability.) Shots that change trajectory midflight might still have some minor inconsistency - we mostly did this for the weird case where Scatterbeam shots don't always line up/have a perfectly predictable range.

Fixed an error causing some projectiles to benefit from Arc Beam's "falling projectile" damage bonus without Arc Beam equipped.

Fixed an old poverty-based text line.

Fixed an issue causing Haunt spawns to be attackable before their first warp, leading to bad vibes when combined with Eye for an Eye.

Protobalancer now stacks with itself if you get multiples at once via a Hysteria effect.

Adjusted how the camera handles Ace's Ryuusei with Astral Terminus (the one that makes it go super fast) to increase visibility and fix a condition where the camera can't keep up with Ace's incredible speed.

Removed a bunch of logic preventing some explosion visuals from displaying on Low graphics settings. (There's a hide explosions separate setting, so it felt unneeded.)

Fixed an issue causing some sound effects to linger after their associated projectiles stopped being relevant.

Updated Aiming Gear's logic for being sucked into Highvault Tornado Machines that should result in fewer wall collisions for machines right next to walls.

Rerolling an item will now maintain its rerolled state in the next shop (if the item rerolled was in the top row to begin with).

Gamma Gear Elemental-spawned Gear Barriers no longer respawn when the Spectres challenge condition is active.

Minor items and metacurrency that spawn in walls will now detect this state, and automatically be awarded to first player.

Fixed Seeker Beam occasionally seeking targets it can't hit yet.

Fixed issues with Dracopent set interactions with Juice Beam, Chaos Beam, and Sniper Beam. (These Beams now work properly with effects that modify or store charges.)

Fixed an issue where some sources of healing sometimes worked with a Healing-preventing Prototype equipped.

Fixed an issue where Delta could be re-engaged with after having completed his Challenge, ending in odd results.

Fixed Charging Magnet (it wasn't working properly).

Revised how Lethal Tempo's top gear's arc attack works so it's less likely to come at you at mach 7.

Fixed an issue causing Primary Attack to trigger Pause screen options other than Autocombo, sometimes leading to weird situations where you could toggle something the same frame you left the menu.