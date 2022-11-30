 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Legendary Journeys update for 30 November 2022

Patch Notes ea v0.5.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10050811 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

EA Release - 0.5.1 Notes

Developer Notes
Mass Terror spell (master mind magic) was originally going to be removed from the game. But, I figured out what to do with it and have updated the spell,
and the spellbook accordingly. The spell functions within the game now.

Per requests (and, something I wanted), you can now move forward by holding down the Left and Right mouse buttons together.
Auto-run button: couldn't get it into this update. I want to add the ability to rebind the key and that takes some time to setup. I should be able to get
it into the next update.

For those looking to rebind keys to mouse buttons - I tried to get that working for this update. No luck, yet. It just refuses to apply the bind.
Will continue to look into this to see if I can get it working.

  • New - Added flying damage text, Critical, Blocked, etc. The amount will be displayed and float up then disappear.

  • New - Invigorate spell has been changed restore a certain percentage of max endurance plus skill

  • New - Added Strong versions of heal, invigorate, and mana potions

  • New - Holding down the left and right mouse buttons will move you forward

  • New - Mass Terror spell now has description and functionality

  • Fixed - Healing Poultices are working again. However, they cannot be used during combat, now.

  • Fixed - Black Dragon can now be examined

  • Fixed - Mountain Trolls can now be examined

  • Fixed - Expert Firebolt tome has the correct description

  • Fixed - Novice, Expert,and Master Firebolt tomes have the appropriate required skill level in the description

  • Fixed - Spellbook Circle of Cold teaches the spell when studied

  • Fixed - Ice Blast: Expert and Master levels does the proper damage type of cold instead of fire

  • Fixed - Water Walk: Novice, Expert and Master levels now shows their buff icon when applied

  • Fixed - Water Walk: Novice, Expert and Master levels now displays the appropriate message when applied

  • Fixed - Open the map window via keyboard is working correctly. No need to hold the key down anymore

  • Fixed - Red circle above mummy's head no longer shows.

  • Fixed - Zone line to Kalen's Pass from Tamaras Desert is now working properly

  • Fixed - Granit Mines area map has been fixed. It should display now if you have the area map

  • Fixed - Emerald Jungles area map has been fixed. It should display now if you have the area map

  • Fixed - Tamaras Desert area map has been fixed. It should display now if you have the area map

  • Fixed - The Orb of Enlightenment has been fixed.

  • Fixed - Hotkeys are disabled while creating a party

  • Fixed - Expert Turn Undead is now using the correct damage formula

  • Informational - All orbs now use the same logic as the Enlightenment orb.

  • Informational - The coach in Soduruin travelling to Elderwood will give you their schedule

  • Informational - All items, weapons, and armors are now stackable. Should help in keeping the inventory window a little cleaner

  • Informational - Healing line of spells now repair injuries - Heal will repair all, Light and Minor repair some.

  • Informational - Updated the healing, mana, invigorate potions to heal on a percentage based on max value.

  • Informational - Combat messages in the notificaiton area no longer displays damage amout. Instead, it is a description of the attack.
    Changed this for the floating damage values.

Changed files in this update

Legendary Journeys Content Depot 1400261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link