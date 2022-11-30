Patch Notes ea v0.5.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10050811 · Last edited 30 November 2022 – 21:06:08 UTC by Wendy

EA Release - 0.5.1 Notes

Developer Notes

Mass Terror spell (master mind magic) was originally going to be removed from the game. But, I figured out what to do with it and have updated the spell,

and the spellbook accordingly. The spell functions within the game now.

Per requests (and, something I wanted), you can now move forward by holding down the Left and Right mouse buttons together.

Auto-run button: couldn't get it into this update. I want to add the ability to rebind the key and that takes some time to setup. I should be able to get

it into the next update.

For those looking to rebind keys to mouse buttons - I tried to get that working for this update. No luck, yet. It just refuses to apply the bind.

Will continue to look into this to see if I can get it working.