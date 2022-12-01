Balance Changes, Updated Title Screen | King of the Hill Season 4

This is a relatively small but important update! Some might not notice a difference, but for others, this will change everything.

We’ve improved the title screen, so every puny human can now read the latest update details upon entering the game. Well, we technically applied this change before this update came out, but we never told you. So yeah.

• Balance Changes •

Expand to go through the despotically huge list of changes ↓

The reflected damage from Spiky Armor is no longer reduced by the attacker’s armor. This relates to both mutations and Thorny’s abilities. The Shooters shall suffer!

Made the bosses on level 4 and level 8 tougher. In the name of pain!

Decreased the item attack bonus for the Trickster class by 30%; decreased the health bonus by 20%. They got too big for their boots.

Increased the weapon health bonus for the Healer class. Because why not?

[table]

[tr]

[th]Weapon Name[/th]

[th]Before[/th]

[th]Now[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]First Aid Kit[/td]

[td]30[/td]

[td]50[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Crash Cart[/td]

[td]70[/td]

[td]90[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Plague Mask[/td]

[td]130[/td]

[td]180[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Defibrillator[/td]

[td]210[/td]

[td]360[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Halo[/td]

[td]310[/td]

[td]450[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Buff and debuff effects became stronger for the Eggheads tower class:

[table]

[tr]

[th]Eggheads tower class[/th]

[th]Before[/th]

[th]Now[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th]Buff/debuff effect[/th]

[td]10, 15, 20%[/td]

[td]20, 25, 30%[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Exploding mini bombs and Throwers class banana bombs now deal 70% instead of 50% damage.

The Punisher’s volley now fires 6 shots instead of 8. He got a bit too arrogant.

Changed the mutations dropped in level 1. There are more “fun” ones now.

Changes in the mutation tree:

[table]

[tr]

[th]Mutation: Topochlorians[/th]

[th]Before[/th]

[th]Now[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Costs[/td]

[td]15, 25, 35, 45, 60, 80, 110, 140[/td]

[td]15, 25, 35, 45, 70, 100, 160, 200[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Values[/td]

[td]40, 80, 130, 190, 280, 380, 480, 600[/td]

[td]40, 80, 140, 220, 320, 440, 570, 700[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

[table]

[tr]

[th]Mutation: Health Multiplier[/th]

[th]Before[/th]

[th]Now[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Costs[/td]

[td]10, 20, 30, 50, 110, 150, 180, 200[/td]

[td]10, 20, 30, 50, 100, 130, 160, 200[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Bonuses[/td]

[td]50, 100, 200, 400, 550, 700, 800, 900[/td]

[td]50, 100, 200, 400, 600, 750, 900, 1000[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

[table]

[tr]

[th]Mutation: Tolerance[/th]

[th]Before[/th]

[th]Now[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Costs[/td]

[td]20, 60, 120[/td]

[td]20, 60, 100[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

[table]

[tr]

[th]Mutation: Health Bonus[/th]

[th]Before[/th]

[th]Now[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Bonuses[/td]

[td]200, 400[/td]

[td]200, 500[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Changes in random (and quest) mutations:

[table]

[tr]

[th]Mutation: Impenetrability[/th]

[th]Before[/th]

[th]Now[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Mana Costs[/td]

[td]20[/td]

[td]40[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Cooldown[/td]

[td]20[/td]

[td]25[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Value[/td]

[td]999[/td]

[td]9999[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

[table]

[tr]

[th]Mutation Name[/th]

[th]Changes[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Attack Speed Bonus[/td]

[td]30% -> 25%[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Attack Bonus[/td]

[td]30% -> 25%[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Health Bonus[/td]

[td]30% -> 35%[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Critical Strike[/td]

[td]Probability: 15% -> 10%[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Bash[/td]

[td]Probability: 8% -> 10%[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Shocking Content[/td]

[td]Duration: 2 sec. -> 1 sec.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Second Chance[/td]

[td]Probability: 35% -> 40%[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Thrill of Battle[/td]

[td]Health: 30 -> 20[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Feint[/td]

[td]Damage: 300 -> 250[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Reinforcement[/td]

[td]Probability: 25% -> 35%

(For shooters: 7% -> 10%)[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Rigt in the Heart[/td]

[td]Health: -25% -> -20%[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Powerful Pill[/td]

[td]Damage: 40 -> 50[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Epitome of Agility[/td]

[td]Chance of Evasion: 8% -> 5%[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Nanoexplosive[/td]

[td]Damage: 150 -> 200

Now drops for all classes and not for one random class[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]The Last Word[/td]

[td]Armor: 100 -> 150

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Dash[/td]

[td]Damage: 400 -> 300[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]What a Spark![/td]

[td]Total Damage: 320 -> 640[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Strike a Light[/td]

[td]Total Damage: 500 -> 700[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Rain of Bullets[/td]

[td]The basic frequency of falling bullets has doubled(!)[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Napalm[/td]

[td]Total Damage: 420 -> 600[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Defensive Magic[/td]

[td]The mutation is now available to the Eggheads class[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

You can no longer meet more than one Smirch (a monster that looks like a trash can) at a time in the room on levels 1 and 2.

Most changes from the main mode have been moved to Brawl. However, Defensive Magic has actually been weakened: 100 armor -> 70 armor.

King of the Hill Season 3 Results

THE WINNERS:

[table]

[tr]

[th]1.🥇AwesomeFool[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]2.🥈Dayemon[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]3.🥉❤​Lectrice​❤[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Congratulations, puny humans! Special medals have been added to your nickname on the KotH leaderboards.

Season 4 starts now and ends on December 21st at 4 pm UTC.

