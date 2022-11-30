November Update Live – A step outside

Last update I mentioned that I wished to expand the world but not make it feel repetitive. In this update the cruise terminal and harbour has been redesigned to try out an outside environment. Currently, the outside only has day-time but I plan to add night-time in the next update. A lot of time was taken up to fix lightning and skybox, but I hope to keep working on it and make something similar for the expansion of line 2 in the next update. I am sorry for the delay of the expansion of line 2 but I think it will lead to a more interesting expansion of the world.

Depth of field has been added to the main camera. This creates a blur in the distance. I like it most of the time, but I can also see that some might not like it. Therefore, it can be turned of in the options menu.

Thanks for playing!

Blueon

Changelog:

Here is a list with some of the things that have changed including things that might not be noticed in-game.

• Redesign harbour side.

• Outside environment added.

• Functions for creating outside environment.

• Lightning system reworked.

• Depth of Field added to main camera. Can be turned off in options.

• Passenger platform paths reworked.

• In game menu (has the map, change train direction and pause menu) now closes automatically after selection.

• And probably some other things I that I forgot…