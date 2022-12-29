CULTIC: Chapter One - Beta to Main Branch

Hello all!
The tide of feedback from the Custom Difficulty beta has come to a stop, so I'm feeling comfortable enough with it in it's current state to push it to the main branch! As always, please let me know if any issues pop up.
If you're already on the current beta, this is the same version you're already playing.
For those who are new to this build, here's what was changed:
Custom Difficulty
A new difficulty mode has been added that allows you to deeply customize your play experience. Choose from a handful of modifiers to mix up enemy behaviors, damage, speed, adjust game rules, and even randomize enemy placements!
Optimizations
- An optimization pass was made for the voxel models in game, which should greatly reduce the amount of verts rendered. A map-specific pass on E1M1 was made that reduced total verts by ~45%, which should dramatically reduce the amount of rendering power needed. Further map-specific optimizations will be worked on moving forward.
Changes
- The below-deck area in E1M2 is now much darker, making use of the lighter more necessary
- Adjusted Survival starting cash to 750, so a secondary weapon can always be bought on Wave 2 if the player saves their cash
- Mowed the lawn at the Asylum to remove some grass that was unfairly obstructing the player's view
- Infested Armors can no longer spawn on Wave 2 - they've been moved to Wave 3
- Shield Phalanx group (4 shielded enemies) can no longer spawn on Wave 2
Fixes
- Shotgun alt-fire now properly penetrates enemies as intended - test it out on your nearest crowd of cultists or cultist shield!
- Shotgun alt-fire now properly fires 2x the pellets of the primary, rather than missing 2 pellets
- You should now be able to properly overwrite presets without the names getting reset
- A rounding error was fixed that was causing slider values to adjust themselves slightly
- Enemy Bullet Speed is now properly tracked in Presets.
IMPORTANT NOTE: Any already existing user-created presets will have Bullet Speed defaulting to 10% now, since the stat wasn't being properly tracked at the time that preset was made. You'll want to adjust this to the proper value and overwrite your presets to adjust this.
- A rare (but reproducible) issue where Brutes would try to trigger a non-existent X-Death state has been fixed
- A soft-lock that could be triggered by trying to create a new preset while in-game has been fixed
- Disarmed TNT traps now properly grant the TNT weapon in addition to the TNT ammo
- A potential fix was implemented to catch the "immortal enemy" issue when it happens and reverse the effects of it. This is a "reactive" fix to hopefully alleviate the issue until the actual cause is found and a "proactive" fix can be put in place
- "Disable Health Regen" will also now disable the OHKO Protection that leaves the player with 1HP after receiving devastating damage
- Enemies will now properly have a -chance- to be Chosen (red aura) variants, rather than being 100% Chosen after Wave 5. This chance becomes greater with each wave
- The line of sight check for Survival spawns now properly checks head instead of floor height, and the minimum distance check was fixed. This should greatly reduce the chances of enemies spawning within line of sight and immediately attacking the player
