CULTIC: Chapter One - Beta to Main Branch

Hello all!

The tide of feedback from the Custom Difficulty beta has come to a stop, so I'm feeling comfortable enough with it in it's current state to push it to the main branch! As always, please let me know if any issues pop up.

If you're already on the current beta, this is the same version you're already playing.

For those who are new to this build, here's what was changed:

Custom Difficulty

A new difficulty mode has been added that allows you to deeply customize your play experience. Choose from a handful of modifiers to mix up enemy behaviors, damage, speed, adjust game rules, and even randomize enemy placements!

Optimizations

An optimization pass was made for the voxel models in game, which should greatly reduce the amount of verts rendered. A map-specific pass on E1M1 was made that reduced total verts by ~45%, which should dramatically reduce the amount of rendering power needed. Further map-specific optimizations will be worked on moving forward.

Changes

The below-deck area in E1M2 is now much darker, making use of the lighter more necessary

Adjusted Survival starting cash to 750, so a secondary weapon can always be bought on Wave 2 if the player saves their cash

Mowed the lawn at the Asylum to remove some grass that was unfairly obstructing the player's view

Infested Armors can no longer spawn on Wave 2 - they've been moved to Wave 3

Shield Phalanx group (4 shielded enemies) can no longer spawn on Wave 2

Fixes