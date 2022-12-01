 Skip to content

Godless update for 1 December 2022

Godless Update v0.2.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone, we've got a hotfix today for you after yesterday's big content update! It features some tutorialization and balance changes as well as other various bug fixes.

Changes

Tutorial

  • The tiles' tutorial message can now be triggered while placing the Shrine.

Balance

  • Talent: Emerald Defender (nature)

    • The talent's use can no longer be cancelled.

Bug fixes

  • When a "Rune Master" (enemy, Act 1) triggers its ability after being moved by a "Sandstorm" (basic tile, Act 2) or a "Gale" (tile, "Storm Wind" ritual), it will no longer lead to softblock.
  • "Visit the previous event" warning text on the world map is no longer overflowing.
  • "Rock Walls" (unit, "Earth Energy" ritual) now correctly display green outline.
  • Rapidly clicking on empty space while dragging a gem no longer leads to the malfunction of the gems' and skills' menus.
  • When a unit dies during its attack, the "Supremacy of Death" (death talent) will no longer try to buff it.
  • "Haunted Villages" (death tile) now affect corrupted units twice while they are standing on them.

