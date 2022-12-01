Godless Update v0.2.1

Hey everyone, we've got a hotfix today for you after yesterday's big content update! It features some tutorialization and balance changes as well as other various bug fixes.
Changes
Tutorial
- The tiles' tutorial message can now be triggered while placing the Shrine.
Balance
-
Talent: Emerald Defender (nature)
- The talent's use can no longer be cancelled.
Bug fixes
- When a "Rune Master" (enemy, Act 1) triggers its ability after being moved by a "Sandstorm" (basic tile, Act 2) or a "Gale" (tile, "Storm Wind" ritual), it will no longer lead to softblock.
- "Visit the previous event" warning text on the world map is no longer overflowing.
- "Rock Walls" (unit, "Earth Energy" ritual) now correctly display green outline.
- Rapidly clicking on empty space while dragging a gem no longer leads to the malfunction of the gems' and skills' menus.
- When a unit dies during its attack, the "Supremacy of Death" (death talent) will no longer try to buff it.
- "Haunted Villages" (death tile) now affect corrupted units twice while they are standing on them.
Changed files in this update