A new map has just been added! Freddy’s fried chicken is a fast food-inspired restaurant, and just like in most fast food restaurants this map also has food trays, this makes it easier to transfer food from the fryer to the assembly table.

To empty a fryer basket you can hold down right click, and the basket will be emptied, line it up with a tray and you can pour it in, place that tray on the assembly line, and the food is ready to be put together by the assembler.





This map has been planned for quite a while but has been sort of forgotten. Now it is finally ready to be played! The map is well suited for 2-4 players, but it is also possible to play it on your own.

Many things in this map are new, including the customers, you don’t have to serve tables, but instead you have two lines of guests that automatically place their orders, making it more manageable and helps you focus on the relevant orders.

The map revolves mostly around the deep fryer placed in the back of the restaurant, this is where most of the food is made, the prep stations with each their own freezer on either side of the fryer makes it easy to quickly fill up fryer baskets and empty them again in the food trays.