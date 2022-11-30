Initial Quality of Life update

Based on recent feedback, several changes have been made to improve the overall game to primarily improve the clarity and understanding of various systems.
- Clicking on loot obtained in the Victory screen will show its details, and if it is equipment, you can compare and equip it immediately.
- Class's spells can now be viewed within the in-game pause menu.
- Information on active buffs and debuffs can now be viewed within the in-game pause menu.
- Potential loot drops can be viewed within the in-game pause menu, but only if you have already completed the current quest.
- Added a quick link to the class's information book within the spell and class menus in the Character menu.
- Fixed and combined the effects of the Item Specs and Dust Specs into one item that increases the drop rate of all items.
- The "Diag 9000" helm item now also reduces the cooldown of cure spells.
- Added a new helm obtainable through S ranks.
- Miscellaneous bug fixes.
- Updated the Enable Secrets option.
