Initial Quality of Life update

Based on recent feedback, several changes have been made to improve the overall game to primarily improve the clarity and understanding of various systems.

Clicking on loot obtained in the Victory screen will show its details, and if it is equipment, you can compare and equip it immediately.

Class's spells can now be viewed within the in-game pause menu.

Information on active buffs and debuffs can now be viewed within the in-game pause menu.

Potential loot drops can be viewed within the in-game pause menu, but only if you have already completed the current quest.

Added a quick link to the class's information book within the spell and class menus in the Character menu.

Fixed and combined the effects of the Item Specs and Dust Specs into one item that increases the drop rate of all items.

The "Diag 9000" helm item now also reduces the cooldown of cure spells.

Added a new helm obtainable through S ranks.

Miscellaneous bug fixes.

Updated the Enable Secrets option.