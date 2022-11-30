Patch 0.3.2 - Early Access

Share · View all patches · Build 10050279 · Last edited 30 November 2022 – 20:06:03 UTC by Wendy

The King announces new Patch Notes!

A new hero approaches! The third Yokai synergy hero, Wukong, joins the ranks!

…Did he call himself monkey KING? I’m the king here pal, y’all really letting anyone in these days, eh? smh my head…

Heroes

-Pet heroes have updated tooltips that actually show updated values!

NEW Wukong

Mythical fighter that creates clones!

-Melee attacks with slightly increased range

-Creates 2 clones with 50% of Wukong’s stats, clones proc on-hit effects

-Clones last 6 seconds and Wukong leave the party to fight with his monkey-soldier-clones

-Level 3: Wukong acquires the legendary staff, he gains a new attack that damages all enemies in a line, his clones also gain this ability!

Ranger

-Wolf health (5/7/9) -> 8

Sharmancer