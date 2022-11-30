Update Notes for Dec 01

(11.29)Our artist is in the process of drawing zone 7, beginner tutorial and various other contents. This process may take about 1-2 months (There may be delays).Hence the coming updates are only related to balancing and bug fixes. Thank you for understanding.

Along with the next big update we will be releasing version 1.0(Those who have purchased early access don't need to purchase again), there will also be price adjustments to certain countries.

Thank you for your support since August.

-Fixed a bug where minimap/doors are not unlocked when there are 0 enemies in room(?)

-Fixed a bug where certain buttons could be triggered by other buttons(?)

-Unlocked button rebind for LT/RT buttons