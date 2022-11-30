 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cultivation Story: Reincarnation update for 30 November 2022

Update Notes for Dec 01

Share · View all patches · Build 10050243 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

(11.29)Our artist is in the process of drawing zone 7, beginner tutorial and various other contents. This process may take about 1-2 months (There may be delays).Hence the coming updates are only related to balancing and bug fixes. Thank you for understanding.
Along with the next big update we will be releasing version 1.0(Those who have purchased early access don't need to purchase again), there will also be price adjustments to certain countries.
Thank you for your support since August.

-Fixed a bug where minimap/doors are not unlocked when there are 0 enemies in room(?)
-Fixed a bug where certain buttons could be triggered by other buttons(?)
-Unlocked button rebind for LT/RT buttons

Changed files in this update

Depot 1866881
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link