Dwarven Skykeep | Achievement guide

Dwarven Skykeep release is only 1 day away and we want to make you as prepared for launch as dwarvenly possible.

In this post you’ll learn what the achievements are and how to get them.

Without further ado, here’s the complete Achievement Guide for Dwarven Skykeep:

[table]

[tr]

[th]Achievement Icon[/th]

[th]Achievement Description[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

[td]Lightning Rod -

Protect yourself against a lightning bolt by building a Dome or Battlements.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

[td]Dwarflessness -

Get yourself an artifact set to play without Dwarves.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

[td]Sorcerer -

Get yourself an artifact set of a real Mage.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

[td]Bubbles -

Use Air Bubble and go underwater.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

[td]Dwarf Lord -

Summon 5 Dwarves at the same time.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

[td]Little Army -

Arm 5 Dwarves with axes.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

[td]Tycoon -

Have 10 gold coins.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

[td]Builder -

Buy an additional Blocks pack from the fortune teller.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

[td]Explosives -

Make a Crystal or a Lab explode!

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

[td]Dune -

Meet the Sand Worm.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

[td]Transmutations -

Use a Lab to get another card.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

[td]Bargain -

Use a Warehouse to get another card.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

[td]Buy More Time -

Discard a card to keep a Levitron floating.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

[td]Helpless -

Offend the Raven by discarding a card he brought.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

[td]Ice Age -

Die under the ice.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

[td]Well Educated -

Complete the tutorial.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

[td]Machinist -

Complete all levels from the Age of Steam

.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

[td]Trainspotter -

Lose by missing your train.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

[td]Glowing With Joy -

Buy a Warm Blue Crystal from the artifact shop.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

[td]Doctor Moreau -

Discard a Dwarf card into a Lab or Furnace.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

[td]Stoker -

Discard a Dynamite into a Furnace and make a huge boom.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

[td]Is it all? -

Defeat Ghyrka Yo.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

[td]Not The Main Character -

Meet Lightstar.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

[td]Flying High -

Reach floor 7.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

[td]Running Ahead Of The Train -

Try exploring along the track.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

[td]Stop Stealing -

Return a card stolen by a Thief.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

[td]Quest Lover -

Complete all the quests.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

[td]Nothing Helps -

Use Warehouses to swap cards 30 times.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

[td]Déjà Vu -

Complete the same level twice.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

[td]The Thaw

Turn winter into spring at The Snow Peak.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

[td]Berserk -

Kill 5 enemies with melee attacks.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

[td]Fireman -

Put out 30 fires.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

[td]Serviceman -

Fix 30 rooms.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

[td]Tester -

Fail a tutorial level.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

[td]This Is The End -

Finish the game on the Hard difficulty level.

[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

With this guide, you’ll be ready to do all of the achievements and get another 100% completed game in your Steam library.

See you on release!