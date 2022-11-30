Update 0.2.4! New mode!

Update 0.2.4!

Contents:

Save slots

Added 4 save slots, the first one contains your current progress.

Due to the constant changes, the progress in a new game today is not the same since it came out. The weapons, the perks, how money is collected, were undergoing modifications so the experience is different.

For those who want to explore how the game progresses, you can create up to 4 save games. The first slot contains all of the player's progress to date.

New mode “Enemy Refineries”

4 new unlockable levels with sectors 3, 5, 7 and 9. The goal is to destroy 5 enemy refineries before time runs out (10 minutes). As you advance more enemies will come to stop you.

In this mode, every time you destroy a refinery, it will release a bonus that can be a random primary or secondary weapon, so they cannot be chosen.

Remember to level up before completing the objectives!

Thank you very much!

And see you next time!