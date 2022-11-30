LAUNCH PATCH v0.35!

LAUNCH PARTY!!

LAUNCH PARTY!!

LAUNCH PARTY!!

The game is out and you can play it!

I really appreciate feedback leave any thoughts here, in the forums or in the discord!!

Going for a run now, but here are some things I already want to improve (alongside lots of other things)

bosseditor;

more user friendly;

more attack types & bullets;

boss movement patterns;

player customisation,

items?;

rewards for beating bosses, more customisation?

youtube player and ads;

I haven't decided what to do here;

on one hand I want musicians to get the ad revenue;

on the other hand, jesus christ ads are the worst;

Thank you!

xoxo tjerny