LAUNCH PATCH v0.35!

LAUNCH PARTY!!
The game is out and you can play it!
I really appreciate feedback leave any thoughts here, in the forums or in the discord!!
Going for a run now, but here are some things I already want to improve (alongside lots of other things)
- bosseditor;
- more user friendly;
- more attack types & bullets;
- boss movement patterns;
- player customisation,
- items?;
- rewards for beating bosses, more customisation?
- youtube player and ads;
- I haven't decided what to do here;
- on one hand I want musicians to get the ad revenue;
- on the other hand, jesus christ ads are the worst;
Thank you!
xoxo tjerny