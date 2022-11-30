 Skip to content

sunny-place-2 update for 30 November 2022

LAUNCH PATCH v0.35!

Share · View all patches · Build 10050089 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

LAUNCH PARTY!!
The game is out and you can play it!
I really appreciate feedback leave any thoughts here, in the forums or in the discord!!
Going for a run now, but here are some things I already want to improve (alongside lots of other things)

  • bosseditor;
  • more user friendly;
  • more attack types & bullets;
  • boss movement patterns;
  • player customisation,
  • items?;
  • rewards for beating bosses, more customisation?
  • youtube player and ads;
  • I haven't decided what to do here;
  • on one hand I want musicians to get the ad revenue;
  • on the other hand, jesus christ ads are the worst;

Thank you!

xoxo tjerny

