Patch V1.5 is available now!

Hello everyone!

We have a huge update available now for Shadow Man Remastered! There's a lot to it, so here are the patch notes. Enjoy!

Daniel G.

Nightdive Studios

V1.5 - 2022-11-27

New difficulty, "The Horror", can be selected when starting a new adventure. This difficulty contains many changes to make the adventure more challenging.

These are some of the changes (other changes not mentioned to avoid spoilers):

More enemies and deadly obstacles have been added in all levels.

Shadow man receives twice the damage.

The Shadow gun deals less damage and no longer leaves Lifeforce drops after killing enemies. (Start using your Voodoo weapons!)

Almost all enemies now have at least one extra attack or action.

Enemies no longer recoil, and are stronger, faster, better.

The horror. The horror. Do you embrace it?

Level Changes:

All Levels: Geometery and lighting fixes.

Gad Temples: After the Gad cutscenes play the level music will begin to play.

Louisiana Swampland Daytime: If Nettie has more than one cutscene to play you can simply walk out of the church and reenter to hear what she has to say instead of Teddy Warping back to the same level.

Louisiana Swampland Nighttime: The plinth and candles under the crypts that were previously only in daytime are now in night time.

Louisiana Swampland Day/Night: Added Angel Statue from Nvidia assets.

New York Tenement: At night time the level was previously using the daytime geometery (Whoops!). Corrected to use the night time geometery.

New York Tenement: The Teddy warp point no longer activates until after Averys cutscene has played. This prevents the player from Teddy warping past the cutscene trigger.

New York Tenement: Pickup item music now plays when you pickup quest items

Florida Summer Camp Day/Night: Fixed lights bleeding in through the floors in the ceiling vents.

Mojave Desert Salvage Yard: Added canyons that now surround the salvage yard based on the original design.

Mojave Desert Salvage Yard: The hidden door behind the Show Me Inn has been opened a bit so it's much easier to see now.

Mojave Desert Salvage Yard: Placed Marcos outer door in the correct sector and fixed nearby lighting.

Asylum - The Gateway: The front door of the Asylum now uses the meshes and textures from the Nvidia build. A cutscene has been added for opening it with a new sfx and also plays the previously unused event08 tune.

Asylum - The Gateway: Added other Nvidia models used for the Asylum entrance.

Asylum - Experimentation rooms: New Voodoo weapon added in place of the Govi overlooking the sewer walkways. Moved Govi into the back-right slaughter room with a few extra health barrels.

Asylum - Experimentation rooms: Seraph Queen boss room expanded.

Asylum - Experimentation rooms: Added a Baton Plinth shortcut near the Teddy Bear warp that connects to the sewer exit.

Asylum - Experimentation rooms: You can no longer gib the dead Trueform body where the Trueform cutscene plays until after it finishes.

Asylum - Experimentation rooms: Pickup item music now plays when you pickup quest items

Asylum - Schism Chambers: Set the front left barrel in Miltons Schism room from shotgun ammo to health.

Asylum - The Dark Engine: Made the rope easier to grab onto near Averys Soul Gate exit.

Asylum - The Dark Engine: Added dead Trueform bodies on the tables in the Dark Soul experiment rooms.

Temple of Prophecy: Added a new room for the Bloodfalls button where the original games path nodes lead to.

Temple of Blood: Added a push block below the calabash plate with the govi above it.

Temple of Blood: Added a Sister that was in the n64 version in front of the Govi where the 8 Calabash plates are.

Enemy Changes:

Added Seraph and Seraph Queen

Added Deadworm in various locations throughout Deadside.

Added 2 new Surgeon baddy variants based on the original concept art: the "Painkiller" and the "Sentinel"

Improved Marcos behaviour during his final encounter.

Deadsiders now use their previously unused suck sfx when they attack.

Alien Deadsiders can be gibbed with shotguns.

Biseph enemies use the correct Shadow gun death animation.

When the Sisters awake... the statues break and create debris.

When the 5 serial killers teleport away the previously unused teleport sfx is now played.

Fixes to the 5 serial killers and Legion so their footsteps sounds play correctly.

Fixed Avery Horror tune not playing after he spawns and made him active longer during the maze ambush.

Added Miltons pain sounds.

Trueform projectile attacks will now collide with objects such as doors.

fixes to baddy collision with level geometery.

fixes to enemies colliding with Shadow Man in the same space but different sectors.

if certain enemies are damaged while out of range/sight in their inactive state then they'll become active.

Projectiles and explosions should no longer be damaging hidden enemies.

Added missing blood effects when enemies are being killed by the Shadow Gun.

Added cut content - flame shooting statue faces in Gad Temples on The Horror difficulty only.

Texture Changes:

Added new option to toggle Dreamcast Water textures and texture smoothing.

Fixed hd sky textures in: swamp, deadside, florida, tenement, prison, experimentation rooms, walk gad temple, swim gad temple

Restored uncensored meat textures from Nvidia build.

Upscaled ShadowGun explosion and Darkexplo FX HD textures.

Removed artifacts from Floater textures

Updated static fire textures, grenade explosion textures, swim gad level fire textures.

Updated HD face textures for Shadow Man, Mike, Nettie, Luke, Victor, Marco, Jack, Legion.

Retractor textures now match the inventory icon

78 more pages of concept art have been added in the Book of Shadows.

General Changes: