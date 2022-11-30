 Skip to content

Light The Lamp Hockey update for 30 November 2022

Version 0.74 Fixes, Fixes, Fixes

Build 10049956 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Hockey Fans and I hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving Break!
Thanks for supporting the game out there, it's really appreciated!

Version 0.74

Fixes

Arcade Mode
-Ranking Points being set to zero on a loss has been fixed! Should be only deducting 2 now!

Gameplay
-Cleaned up the icing call so it doesn't have that goofy double whistle.
-Collisions have been tweaked to hopefully eliminate the warp player glitch

Menus
-Added some instruction on Team Management Screen so its not so confusing
-Modded Menu Music loops appropriately now.

Team Rosters
-Tweaked some names and skills as some weren't completed correctly!
-edited the TeamEditDB readme
-edited the TestTeam

Under Construction

-Franchise Mode
-Trophy Case
-Steam Achievements
-Manual

For More information about the game, please join our Discord, check out that Youtube (thats being neglected but I promise we will do something soon!) Check out the Steam Forums here!

-Jordan

