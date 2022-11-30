Version 0.74 Fixes, Fixes, Fixes

Hello Hockey Fans and I hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving Break!

Thanks for supporting the game out there, it's really appreciated!

Version 0.74

Fixes

Arcade Mode

-Ranking Points being set to zero on a loss has been fixed! Should be only deducting 2 now!

Gameplay

-Cleaned up the icing call so it doesn't have that goofy double whistle.

-Collisions have been tweaked to hopefully eliminate the warp player glitch

Menus

-Added some instruction on Team Management Screen so its not so confusing

-Modded Menu Music loops appropriately now.

Team Rosters

-Tweaked some names and skills as some weren't completed correctly!

-edited the TeamEditDB readme

-edited the TestTeam

Under Construction

-Franchise Mode

-Trophy Case

-Steam Achievements

-Manual

-Jordan