Dual Universe - Release 1.1.1

Hello Noveans,

We've deployed a new hotfix. Dual Universe is now in version 1.1.1.

Changes are below:

Improvements

Editable names (constructs and elements) are no longer allowed to contain spaces at the beginning and at the end, nor can they contain more than one consecutive space.

Crash Fixes

[Deploy Ground Element Tool] Fixed a random crash when deploying core units.

Fixed a freeze when opening an industry unit, then opening a transfer unit and vice-versa. And in the process also potentially fixed other freezes related to item tree components of the UI.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where radar would stop working after leaving and re-entering a seat or cockpit.

Fixed Territory scanner sound remaining after stopping it.

Restored Territory scanner state when relogging.

[Challenges] Air Delivery Challenge and Space Delivery Challenge: Fixed a progression block after resetting the challenge during the player's game session.

Known Issues

[Lua] The industry getInfo function field, schematicsRemaining, does not return a value until you request an acquisition from the schematic bank.

We continue the work on fixing and improving the game thanks to your feedback.

Thank you very much for your support!