It's time to dive into the ordinary madness of the main characters' relationships (relationship status: it's complicated) and get detailed instructions on how to destroy the world from Lisa.
That's one small step for a man, one giant leap for a destroyed world.
Noch update for 30 November 2022
The new chapter 3:1 is already available!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Noch Content Depot 1363361
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update