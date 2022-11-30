Update 1.13.0

Nilan



Our latest map, situated in the middle east, is now available to play!

Human Skins

We have introduced preliminary support for Human Skins. The UI and system aren't fully finished yet, but we wanted to give you an early access to this feature.

In addition, we will be giving 3 exclusive human skins as a reward for players that have been with us for a long time. These skins will not be able to be obtained by any means in the future. The only way to get them is to meet the following requirements:

Carl Legacy: Have played at least once



Jake Legacy: Have at least 1 reset



Rick Legacy: Have at least 10 resets



You have until 2022-12-14 23:59 UTC to meet these requirements.. If by that date you've met the requirements for some or all of those skins, they will be given to you. After that, it will not be possible to obtain these skins.