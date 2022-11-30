Ultra Fight Da! Kyanta 2 - Patch 25

Game:

Fixed a bug in which Tsukinami's 8EX would not accept directional movement.

Fixed a bug that the combo value of throw damage did not increase after a KO.

Fixed a bug in which Low attack, Overhead, etc. were sometimes forgotten in some characters' data. Below are the techniques of the characters that were added correctly.

M.Michele - 2A,2B,8A,8B

Buttobi - EX2,EX3

Nanatsu - 5B

Katana Kyanta - 2X

Changed the sound of Nanatsu's insect hit.

Fixed the animation when Natanee stops time.

Added an effect to Kinoko's jump-stomp attack that looks like an action game.

P-GUARD was difficult to perform, so the timing of success was widened.

Fixed a bug that blocks could not be parried again after a P-GUARD red parry.

Fixed a bug that detective Azuma could do 2X infinitely.

Fixed an infinite pattern of Zackywild's walking 5A.

Netplay:

Fixed a bug with spectating and lobbies.

The maximum capacity of the online lobby has been changed from 4 to 8 players.

Fixed a bug that Victory Condition was not synchronized.

Fixed a bug in which the message "disconnected by server" when the lobby was full was changed to "full.

Fixed a bug that caused the lobby to crash when kinoko picked up a mushroom and played Ultra1/2.

If you are having problems starting after updating from Patch 22, please delete the local files in the steamapps folder and reinstall.

I will continue to work hard on bug fixes, feature additions, and other version upgrades and balance adjustments.