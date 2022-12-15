"Fish Market" and "Britannia&Germania" are now available for Season Pass owners!

Our dear Players - today we have some amazing news for you!

As of today, both ["Fish Market"](acram.eu/assets/Common/red_dev.php?acruri=store.steampowered.com%2Fapp/1707531/Concordia_Digital_Edition__Fish_Market/&utm_source=mailing&utm_medium=steamsp&utm_campaign=releasefishmarketsp) and ["Britannia & Germania"](acram.eu/assets/Common/red_dev.php?acruri=store.steampowered.com%2Fapp/1707535/Concordia_Digital_EditionBritanniaGermania/&utm_source=mailing&utm_medium=steamsp&utm_campaign=releasefishmarketsp) DLCs are available to all Season Pass owners! 🎲 3 new maps and exciting mechanics are waiting for you right now! Let us know what you think about these DLCs on our [Facebook](acram.eu/assets/Common/red_dev.php?acruri=facebook.com%2Fgroups/315421659554830&utm_source=mailing&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=concordia_grupa&utm_content=grupa) and [Discord](acram.eu/assets/Common/red_dev.php?acruri=discord.gg%2FwFf9B3KXzj&utm_source=mailing&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=discord&utm_content=discord)! :map: What's more general experience on Steam Deck has improved!

Not a Season Pass owner? - Don't worry

Both of these DLCs will be released for everybody to purchase in January 2023!

The price of the Season Pass is always equal to the combined price of released DLCs -30% and unreleased -40% this is the last month to get the Season Pass cheaper!

What can you expect in "[Fish Market](acram.eu/assets/Common/red_dev.php?acruri=store.steampowered.com%2Fapp/1707531/Concordia_Digital_Edition__Fish_Market/&utm_source=mailing&utm_medium=steamsp&utm_campaign=releasefishmarketsp)"?

This expansion contains two additional maps - Balearica and Cyprvs - and the Fish Market variant that add variety and new challenges to the game:

🐟 Fish Market is an alternative variant of the game that changes the mechanics of Bonus Goods, replaces Prefectus Magnus with Prefectus Piscatus, adds Fish as a trading Good, and a whole new Fish Market phase!

🗺️ Balearica is a 22 City map with 9 Provinces and no Capital City. Colonists initially start at sea and later are recruited in player-controlled Cities. In addition, this map changes the Sea movement mechanics.

🗺️ Cyprvs is a large 30 City map with 12 Provinces. While it doesn’t introduce any additional mechanics the number of Cities and Provinces poses a whole new challenge in itself!

What can you expect in "[Britannia & Germania](acram.eu/assets/Common/red_dev.php?acruri=store.steampowered.com%2Fapp/1707535/Concordia_Digital_EditionBritanniaGermania/&utm_source=mailing&utm_medium=steamsp&utm_campaign=releasefishmarketsp)"?

This expansion contains two additional maps - Britannia and Germania - that add variety and new challenges to the game. Each map provides its own twist and a unique mechanic.

🗺️ Britannia is a 23 City map with 10 Provinces. Land and Sea Colonists have separate starting points and you can recruit new Colonists in every City with your House in it.

🗺️ Germania is a large 30 City map with 12 provinces and a number of additional rules. It introduces Roman castles that grant additional bonuses via the Tribune and Sea colonists traverse the rivers - and more than one can occupy the same one.

Below you can find a full changelog:

[Feature] Fish Market and Britania&Germania DLC have been released for Season Pass owners.

[Feature] General experience on Steam Deck has improved.

[Feature] Sea Colonist animation on the Aegyptus map has been improved.

[Feature] Option to skip drawing the Forum Tile after playing Tribun Card has been added to the game.

[Feature] Displaying of Trading Posts on the Aegyptus map has been improved.

[Feature] Displaying the reduced costs in Cards bank has been improved.

[Fix] Android's crashes and notification problems have been fixed.

[Fix] Logging with Facebook on Android has been fixed.

[Fix] Prefect Card animation has been fixed.

[Fix] Tooltips in the Player's Panel have been fixed.

[Fix] Issue causing the Card details to be not displayed while playing Senator Card has been fixed.

[Fix] Issue causing the Sea Lines to be highlighted while moving Land Colonist on the Galia map has been fixed.

[Fix] Issue causing the Good selection to not work properly while the storage was full has been fixed.

[Fix] Rare instances of iOS crashes have been fixed.

[Fix] Issues of Concordia being displayed incorrectly on small resolution screens and Steam Decks have been fixed.

[Fix] Soon tags have been removed from unnecessary places in the Rulebook.

[Fix] Issues causing Marcus Tile to allow building two houses with a discount have been fixed.

[Fix] Issue causing the Good icon to exceed storage space has been fixed.

[Fix] Issue causing the alternative start's rulebook reference to not work properly has been fixed.

[Fix] The Balearica map rulebook has been fixed.

[Fix] In the Japanese version the missing icons in the Scoring Details screen have been added.

[Fix] Bug that allowed Minus Denarius Tile to be played while the player had no Goods in the Storage has been fixed.

[Fix] Issue causing Publius Tile to be available to play when the player had no resources has been fixed.

[Fix] Tooltip placement on the screen has been fixed.

[Fix] Issue causing the Land Colonist's movement animation in 2D mode to not work properly has been fixed.

[Fix] Issue causing the Goods to not disappear from the Storage after building a house has been fixed.

[Feature-Controller] Progressive controller's cursor speed is now related to the zoom of the map.

[Feature-Controller] Controller icon is now colored red while skipping actions.

[Fix-Controller] Issue causing the storage to not work properly with the Claudia Agrippina Tile has been fixed.

[Fix-Controller] Final screen can now be closed while pressing "A" on the controller.

[Fix-Controller] Controller targetting after closing a window while still having a Card to play has been fixed.

[Fix-Controller] Issue causing the Forum Tile details to not be displayed has been fixed.

[Fix-Controller] Switching between panels with the controller while selecting Forum Card has been fixed.

[Fix-Controller] Issue causing the undoing action after playing Prefect Card to work incorrectly has been fixed.

[Fix-Controller] Issue causing the "Confirm" button to work incorrectly while targeting Card has been fixed.

[Fix-Controller] Issue causing the controller to not work properly in the Diplomat window has been fixed.

[Fix-Controller] Issue causing the rulebook to not work properly after changing the sub-chapter has been fixed.

[Fix-Controller] Issue causing the controller's focus to not work properly after the last turn's popup was displayed has been fixed.

[Fix-Controller] Issue causing the rulebook's references to not work properly in the map selection screen has been fixed.

[Fix-Controller] Issue causing the controller's focus to not work properly after undoing the Colonist movement has been fixed.

[Fix-Controller] Sending feedback while using a controller is now working properly.