The Holidays are here! Delicious treats, secret Santa, decorations galore, and a very merry FESTIVE UPDATE to MOTHERGUNSHIP: FORGE.
Put on your VR headset, queue up MOTHERGUNSHIP:FORGE and deck your gun with holiday cheer. There’s over 15 new gun parts, including the snowman and the gingerbread cap which will snuff out the holly in any metal monstrosity’s jolly. There’s also the snow thrower. Revel in childhood memories of snowball fights and kick it up a notch for MOTHERGUNSHIP: FORGE. The throwing arm of this weapon never tires and it’s perfectly designed to help you sleigh your enemies.
In addition to more ways to craft and destroy with our epic holiday gun parts, players we’ll discover a festively decorated HQ, new Suspend run options, and a ton of quality of life updates to our Campaign Co-op mode. Now at version 1.0! With all modes and perks playable in coop sessions and new options for playing with both friends and strangers; there’s no better way to spend the holidays than in Mothergunship: Forge!
The holiday cheer doesn’t stop there. We roasted our chestnuts, then cooked up something special for our MOTHERGUNSHIP: FORGE community - Custom Mode! This all new mode might not be a challenge to survive, but hopefully should bring you some holiday joy and new toys for you to play with.
We’ve had a lot of fun at Terrible Posture Games putting together this new content for our players. We are grateful for your continued support and feedback, and want this holiday update to be a way for our entire community to celebrate this season.
As always:
- Join our discord to keep up-to-date with all things TPG at discord.terribleposture.com
- Post a nice review of the game on your platform of choice.
- And have fun playing!
Thanks folks,
TPG
Full list of the Holiday update detailed below:
General:
- New "Custom Mode" (allows for turning on/off various run modifiers)
- 16 new Winter themed gun parts (2 barrels, 1 ammo canister, 13 caps)
- Added Suspend Run option to pause menu (allows players to return to the HQ and continue the mission later)
- New Leaderboards
- Room Number is now displayed on player hand UI
- Added failsafe for player getting stuck in the tutorial
- Gun construction is now locked after choosing a door to prevent accidental loss of parts.
- Gun parts fixes & balance tweaks
Multiplayer:
- Co-op Campaign 1.0: All Game Modes (except Sandbox) and Perks are now available for Co-op.
- Solo Matchmaking Support: Players can now be in matchmaking while playing a solo mission. Their solo run will be suspended on successful match.
- Added Party Up to HQ button to Co-op Results UI for matchmade sessions. Players can now agree to “Party Up” and return to the HQ to continue playing together with their newfound friends!
- Added Play Again button to Co-op Main Mode result screen.
- Gun construction is now locked after choosing a door to prevent accidental loss of parts.
- Fixed rare crash related to talking in voice chat while changing levels.
- Shop pedestals are automatically restocked one time in co-op, offering players more items to purchase.
- Fixed a crash on client if specific gun setups were being fired immediately after loading a new level.
- When a shop pedestal that was shared is restocked the new item is no longer shared automatically.
- Updated rewards positioning for client to be more consistent.
- Players can now change their door selection if their partner has not yet chosen one.
- Fixed an issue where sticky projectiles that bounce were not being stopped properly on the client, causing too many to appear.
