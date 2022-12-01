The Holidays are here! Delicious treats, secret Santa, decorations galore, and a very merry FESTIVE UPDATE to MOTHERGUNSHIP: FORGE.

Put on your VR headset, queue up MOTHERGUNSHIP:FORGE and deck your gun with holiday cheer. There’s over 15 new gun parts, including the snowman and the gingerbread cap which will snuff out the holly in any metal monstrosity’s jolly. There’s also the snow thrower. Revel in childhood memories of snowball fights and kick it up a notch for MOTHERGUNSHIP: FORGE. The throwing arm of this weapon never tires and it’s perfectly designed to help you sleigh your enemies.

In addition to more ways to craft and destroy with our epic holiday gun parts, players we’ll discover a festively decorated HQ, new Suspend run options, and a ton of quality of life updates to our Campaign Co-op mode. Now at version 1.0! With all modes and perks playable in coop sessions and new options for playing with both friends and strangers; there’s no better way to spend the holidays than in Mothergunship: Forge!

The holiday cheer doesn’t stop there. We roasted our chestnuts, then cooked up something special for our MOTHERGUNSHIP: FORGE community - Custom Mode! This all new mode might not be a challenge to survive, but hopefully should bring you some holiday joy and new toys for you to play with.

We’ve had a lot of fun at Terrible Posture Games putting together this new content for our players. We are grateful for your continued support and feedback, and want this holiday update to be a way for our entire community to celebrate this season.

As always:

Join our discord to keep up-to-date with all things TPG at discord.terribleposture.com

Post a nice review of the game on your platform of choice.

And have fun playing!

Thanks folks,

TPG

Full list of the Holiday update detailed below:

General:

New "Custom Mode" (allows for turning on/off various run modifiers)

16 new Winter themed gun parts (2 barrels, 1 ammo canister, 13 caps)

Added Suspend Run option to pause menu (allows players to return to the HQ and continue the mission later)

New Leaderboards

Room Number is now displayed on player hand UI

Added failsafe for player getting stuck in the tutorial

Gun construction is now locked after choosing a door to prevent accidental loss of parts.

Gun parts fixes & balance tweaks

Multiplayer: