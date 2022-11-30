Update 1.5.2 Released

Hello everyone!

I'm happy to announce the release of the 1.5.2 update. Please find the changelog below.

This update contains improvements and bug fixes, mostly in response to the great feedback we've received since the release of the major 1.5 free update.

Saves from previous versions 1.5.x should be 100% compatible with this new update. So, you can proceed with your games normally.

We hope you enjoy the new update. Please let us know if you find any issues. Thanks everyone for buying the game and for the support!

Have fun!

Praxis Games

VERSION 1.5.2 (changelog)

BALANCE

Allies will now consider not destroying Minor Civilizations that belong to their allies (i.e. are inside their allies' territory).

GAMEPLAY

It's now possible to cancel a colony base construction when the project is ready to deploy. A new "Cancel Colony Base" button is now displayed inside the system view when choosing a site for the colony base construction.

UI & GRAPHICS

It's now possible to use the 'Space' key to end the turn in the galaxy map.

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue that was causing a construction project at the top of the queue to not finish in the turn it should when another project was rushed right after that one in the queue. The production overflow was being wrongly applied in that case. The calculation was correct, but a wrong ETA was being shown. This is now fixed.

Fixed a bug that was causing Spy leaders to start losing opinion immediately after being recalled from spy duty or right after finishing their last assignment. Now, they only start losing opinion when they are left unassigned for more than 5 turns, just like the other leaders.

Fixed a rare bug that was allowing the AI to invade settlements that changed hands in the turn the invasion took place. The AI would invade and declare war on the new owner of the settlement in question, different from the one they set out to invade at the time of planning for the invasion.

Fixed a rare bug that could cause game corruption after fighting huge battles (more than 50 ships on each side).

Fixed a rare bug that was allowing the AI to invade a settlement that no longer existed (the settlement had been razed by someone else that same turn right before the AI decided to invade).

Fixed a glitch in the Boarding panel in space combat that would show the status of the last boarding action when the new boarding action started.

Fixed a number rounding issue in the boarding strength indicator in the boarding panel.

Fixed a glitch that could sometimes cause the default ammo for missiles to be different than 5 when equipping a missile weapon in the ship design screen.

Fixed a bug in the 'Fricking Fracking' event in which one of the options was incorrectly informing the player that the planet's biome would change to the same biome it already had, and stating the biome habitability would no longer be ideal but tolerable.

