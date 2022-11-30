Update 25: New robber class, voice chat, map and balance changes and much more!

This update brings the first work-in-progress version of voice chat to the game, which was a widely requested feature! For now, you have to first enable it in the settings menu, and make sure you have a keybind for the push-to-talk function. You can also check if your mic is working by using the "Voice Loopback" setting, which allows you to hear yourself. There also is a new "Voicechat Volume" setting which can be used to fine-tune the volume of other players talking! Depending on the server setting, you either have a classic team voice chat, or a directional 3D voice chat, where both teams can hear each other, as long as they are close enough!



Another commonly requested feature was a way to save server settings, which now has made it into the game, together with some selected presets for newer and more experienced players! You can save your server settings by giving your preset a name, and after pressing "Save Preset", it will wait for you the next time you start the game! You can save as many server setting presets as you want, as long as they all have different names.



A new robber class called "Master Thief" has also made it into the game for this update, he tries to steal a valuable diamond from the bank, while not being spotted by any cameras. He can hide his face with a mask, or use his drone with EMP capabilities together with his team to disable any cameras in his way. If his face is spotted by one, the cops are alerted to his location, the location of the diamond he wants to steal, and they also gain a cop bot to help them track down the Master Thief. The diamond can only be stolen by him, is worth 25,000$, and gives him lots of movement speed after picking it up!

There are also some changes to existing classes, most notably, buffs to the Gym Buddy, Janitor, and Scout, as well as a more streamlined barrel regeneration for the Mechanic, and Demo can now use his sticky grenades to knockback himself or other characters!



All existing maps received some smaller updates, with lots of bugfixes and some new, smaller vents that can not be used by regular characters, but by drones, bomb buggies, or Micros to open up more strategic options for the robber side.

The level editor received some love as well, custom maps should run considerably smoother now, there is a brand-new "Empty Map" preset for maps that don't fit into the classic Perfect Heist city, and map creators will notice a new "Light Config" object, which can be used to change sun color, angle/time of day, intensity and fog density, distance, opacity, and color to further customize your map!

As always, if you have any questions, feedback, or ideas, please let me know below! Thanks for playing the game and have fun with this update!

New:

added new robber class "Master Thief":

small surveillance drone with EMP capabilities

spawns a diamond inside the bank that only he can pick up, gives him bonus movement speed on pickup

if spotted by a camera for the first time in a round, cops are alerted to his location and a bonus cop bot is spawned

added WIP voice chat:

push to talk, works with the already existing voice chat keybinding)

"Voice Loopback" setting, allows players to hear themselves in voice chat to check mic quality

"Directional Voicechat" server setting, switches from traditional 2D team voice chat to 3D voice chat where both teams can hear each other

muted players will also be muted in voice chat

only works if the "Enable Voicechat" setting is enabled

added UI compass

added server setting presets (Casual, Default, Pro)

added option to save current server settings to a custom preset

Changes:

pings can now be used while moving

Mechanics barrels now regenerate individually, storing up to 3 barrels (10s recharge per barrel)

Sticky Grenades now knockback players

Sticky Launcher reload duration reduced from 2s to 1.2s

Engineer's proximity mines now only trigger for cops instead of all characters

reduced Micros crouch speed while tiny from 3 m/s to 1 m/s

Janitor now starts with 5 recycling stacks (-> he can now lock one door at the start of a round)

Scout sprint cooldown reduced from 40s to 30s

Janitor can now lock a door for every 3 (before: 5) things he cleaned up

increased trampoline bounciness

reduced trampoline audible range

Gym Buddy can now carry his gym bag without it being visible

changing clothes with Gym Buddys bag now gets rid of paint from FED Agent's fake money bags

Map Changes:

New York:

added a small vent from Jewelry to the upper employee area

added additional CCTV to lower jewelry

Casino:

robber default spawn is now Main Entrance

added a small vent to the Managers office

reworked underground vault side room area

fixed missing collision in the construction site tunnel entrance

added some elevator signs

multiple bugfixes related to glitching under the map

Big Bank:

Big Bank robber default spawn is now Main Entrance

added new Big Bank robber spawn "West Street"

changed the lower vault door from a locked door to a fire door

fixed drills sometimes spawning inside boxes

added CCTV box to the roof

added additional CCTV to the upper floor

Clepto Bank:

added a small vent from Jewelry to the upper employee area

Classic Heist:

fixed missing skyscraper texture

Fixes:

fixed player movement around ladders being very inconsistent

fixed arcade machines missing textures on the joysticks

fixed NPCs sometimes walking through metal detectors

potential fix for some votes not timing out correctly

potential fix for weapon skins not displaying for other other players

Level Editor: