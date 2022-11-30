Kindergarten update incoming!

Hello kids! It's been quite awhile! How've you been? I've been a little busy over the past...3 years. Jeez. It really has been awhile. So we have some pretty great news! I'll let Nugget tell you.

Aside from Nugget's special announcement, I am pleased to announce that Kindergarten and Kindergarten 2 will be receiving a large amount of QoL updates. Neither game has received updates in a really long time and there are definitely still bugs that need fixing in both. I've spent the last year or so working on the Switch ports, but also fixing both games in the process. All of the improvements made for the Buddy Edition on Switch will also be added to Kindergarten and Kindergarten 2 individually on Steam. Today I'm rolling out the changes to Kindergarten. The updates for Kindergarten 2 should be ready early next week.

So now onto some questions I'm sure you all have.

What is Kindergarten Buddy Edition?

Kindergarten Buddy Edition is the Nintendo Switch exclusive version of Kindergarten. It includes Kindergarten and Kindergarten 2 in one package.

Will Kindergarten Buddy Edition be available on Steam?

No. Kindergarten and Kindergarten 2 will remain the Steam versions of the game. However, they will be receiving all of the quality of life changes that the Buddy Edition is receiving.

Is there any new content in the Buddy Edition?

Not really. There is updated dialogue that was added to streamline some of the missions. The paths to complete the various missions are almost identical.

What took you so long?

The original Kindergarten was a disaster and didn't load properly on the Switch, which sucked cause Kindergarten 2 worked fine. It didn't make sense to me to have the sequel available, but not the original. It took a lot of refactoring and testing to get it to a point where Kindergarten could load in a reasonable time.

I don't like the changes. Can I go back to old Kindergarten?

Sure! Right click the game in your Steam games list. Select 'Betas' and opt into 'Legacy.' You should revert back to the older version of which ever game you chose. Your save data should still be there, but none of your progress in the new version will revert back to the old version.

What about other consoles?

I might be able to move forward with other consoles in the future, but at this time I can't promise anything.

What about Kindergarten 3?

At this time there are no plans to make Kindergarten 3. It's not that I don't want to make it, but I do want to try my hand at some other genres of games and content creation. It's still a possibility in the future and I would make an official announcement if the project ever gets going.

Change Log

Kindergarten

-Adjusted menus and dialogue selection to be faster.

-Changed how money works. Players now can choose to start the day with $2.50 or $10.00. There is no more accumulating money across days of the week. Dialogue and gameplay have been adjusted to reflect this change.

-Updated most Monstermon cards to be able to be gotten without using an apple. Some still require it, but you should be able to pick up most of them as you play through the game now.

-Changed some mission descriptions to make it more obvious when they are supposed to be done.

-Increased character move speed.

-Added additional dialogue to make some of the more abstract missions clearer and to prevent players from reaching the end of the day to discover that they missed something in the beginning.

-Added signs in Hallway to indicate which doors are the janitor's and the principal's.

-Slightly darkened Jerome's and player character dialogue background color to make it easier to read highlighted text.

-Improved general stability. The game should no longer randomly freeze during dialogue sections.

-Fixed certain things that impale the player not being in front when they should be.

-Rewrote the abortion section of the Cindy House sequence. This bit of dialogue always felt like it didn't work with the rest of the humor of the game so it's been changed to something milder. It functions the same in regards to getting a Monstermon card.

-Fixed issues with 21:9 aspect ratios causing the camera to not work properly and show things that are supposed to be offscreen.

-Updated credits section.

-Updated title screen which now includes an improved settings menu and an extra save file.

-Removed ability to remap controls. This never worked properly from the start and I'm glad to be rid of it.

-Added Monstermon tracking through the hints section after beating the game. This should make cleaning up the last cards easier.

-Added more scenarios that cover what happens when the player doesn't follow a mission exactly.

I'll be hanging out around the forums for any questions or bug reports!

Have a good day at school everyone.