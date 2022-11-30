Update 0.7.1.1

New Features

Map mods now have legendary drop rate and weapon shard drop rate modifiers. So now you can enjoy increased legendary and weapon shard drop rates on higher tier maps.

Map mods now have weapon drop rate as a modifier. So you can now enjoy higher weapon drop chances on higher tier maps.

Added small tutorial hint for the crafting window that a weapon has to be selected first in order to craft.

Improvements

Triggered AoE Effects are now positioned on the enemy instead of next to the enemy. This should make it easier to apply conditions with smaller AoE effect sizes.

[Ranged Weapon] Unstable Potion has received a new SFX when the poison splash gets triggered.

Balancing

Readjusted drop rates of all shards, in general drop chances of all shard has been increased.

Massively increased drop chances for weapon shards from chests (there was a 0 too much :) )

Increased drop rate for weapon shards.

Increased exp reward of Aeodra Arena.

Enemies now also have a small chance in dropping weapons.

Small adjustment to enemy spawn rates in the Aeodra Arena.

Boomerang now decreases your attack speed by -50% to balance out the power gain on increased attack range. Especially when using slower weapons with high base weapon damage.

Bugfixes

Fixed the UI scaling bug on the Tree of Light legacy UI.

Fixed to small player detection radius on enemies and bosses.

Fixed Flood skill not reducing cooldown time on increased skill stacks.

Fixed a crash when picking up a flail weapon.

Fixed a bug which only let you aquire one chicken companion skill gem at once from the chicken in town.

If you encounter any bugs or inintented behaviour please report it on the steam forums or on our discord!

Thanks for being part of our game development journey for Striving for Light.

You are invited to join our discord and participate in the ongoing development of Striving for Light!

