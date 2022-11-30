SCUM - Hotfix 0.8.0.57842

Share · View all patches · Build 10049288 · Last edited 30 November 2022 – 18:32:04 UTC by Wendy

Was there ever any doubt? Here is what's in the hotfix:

Fixed the bug where items stored inside wheelbarrows and boats would disappear on a server restart.

Fixed the issue where force unlocking lockers would cause client crash.

Fixed the bug where magazines would show incorrect number of ammo inside.

Fixed the bug where where you were sometimes not able to restore your bank card when you should.

Fixed the issue where removing items from hands while in combat mode would cause a crash.

Fixed the bug where it was possible to chop down metal, brick and cement BB elements with a sharp tool instead of a blunt tool.

Fixed the wrong audio for destroying brick and cement BB elements.

Fixed some of the wrong item descriptions.

Fixed the issue where interacting with one garden slot.

Possible fix for vehicles not appearing when spawned or naturally spawned on the server

Multiple crash fixes.

Fix for issue where servers would be stuck in infinite boot up loop.

Fixed an bug where you could push the vehicle while on the service lift

Fixed a bug where you could repair the analog geiger with a hazmat suit

Temporarily disabled plum seeds from trader inventory.

Removed the decontamination option from certain items.

Chests, fire rings, improvised bed and shelter can now be placed outside flag areas.

Spawning vehicles via spawn vehicle command will now display the spawned vehicle's ID.

Bank account numbers will no longer generate with less than 12 digits.

Removed unnecessary item rotation time of day server setting clamping.

You can no longer service a vehicle without a car repair kit.

Removed negative fame point achievements.

Increased spinach consumption density.

Adjusted Geiger counter inventory size.

#SetMountedVehicleProperty will now work with new vehicles.

Car batteries now available at mechanic car lift.

IMPORTANT NOTE: The pins for your classic and gold cards were put to the last and last 2 numbers of your steamID respectively.

KNOWN BUGS: Entering a killbox and trying to defuse the killbox door causes a fatal error.