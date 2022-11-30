SCUM - Hotfix 0.8.0.57842

Was there ever any doubt? Here is what's in the hotfix:
- Fixed the bug where items stored inside wheelbarrows and boats would disappear on a server restart.
- Fixed the issue where force unlocking lockers would cause client crash.
- Fixed the bug where magazines would show incorrect number of ammo inside.
- Fixed the bug where where you were sometimes not able to restore your bank card when you should.
- Fixed the issue where removing items from hands while in combat mode would cause a crash.
- Fixed the bug where it was possible to chop down metal, brick and cement BB elements with a sharp tool instead of a blunt tool.
- Fixed the wrong audio for destroying brick and cement BB elements.
- Fixed some of the wrong item descriptions.
- Fixed the issue where interacting with one garden slot.
- Possible fix for vehicles not appearing when spawned or naturally spawned on the server
- Multiple crash fixes.
- Fix for issue where servers would be stuck in infinite boot up loop.
- Fixed an bug where you could push the vehicle while on the service lift
- Fixed a bug where you could repair the analog geiger with a hazmat suit
- Temporarily disabled plum seeds from trader inventory.
- Removed the decontamination option from certain items.
- Chests, fire rings, improvised bed and shelter can now be placed outside flag areas.
- Spawning vehicles via spawn vehicle command will now display the spawned vehicle's ID.
- Bank account numbers will no longer generate with less than 12 digits.
- Removed unnecessary item rotation time of day server setting clamping.
- You can no longer service a vehicle without a car repair kit.
- Removed negative fame point achievements.
- Increased spinach consumption density.
- Adjusted Geiger counter inventory size.
- #SetMountedVehicleProperty will now work with new vehicles.
- Car batteries now available at mechanic car lift.
IMPORTANT NOTE: The pins for your classic and gold cards were put to the last and last 2 numbers of your steamID respectively.
KNOWN BUGS: Entering a killbox and trying to defuse the killbox door causes a fatal error.
Changed files in this update