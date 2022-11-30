PESTICIDE - Update #3

Howdie Exterminators !

#3update is here ! ːsteamhappyː

We'll try to now sit back and relax for a while so beside some minor tweaks here and there there will be no more updates to our core gameplay for a while.

So, lets go over everything that this update bring :

Gameplay

Pussy Katty's cage is now equipped with dynamite on a timer.

This of course means that when player moves to a certain position he will automatically trigger the bomb timer ( HUD icon will appear as well ) informing him that in approximately X number of seconds the cage will blow up.

If the bomb timer ends and bomb explodes your run will instantly stop because you cannot progress to the next level if you didn't kill every roach and save every Pussy Katty..

Of course once you deactivate the timer by simply shooting at the cage, kicking the cage or throwing things on it you can take your time and explore ( don't forget you can do this from a distance as well ).

This change will retain enough pressure on the player while simultaneously allowing him to pace his game the way he wants and hunt for collectables / secrets but he needs to save Katty first.

Bug fixes :

Bullet / projectile size is now properly adjusted so that bullets don't stick to surfaces from a funky angle ( shotgun was OK so we didn't tweak that at all ) .

Light values on certain levels needed some tweaks so we did just that ( less very dark areas, now only dark areas :))

Enemy units would get stuck in certain parts of certain maps due to navigation confusing them a bit. Now they should be just fine ( hopefully )

Adjustments :

Toxic barrels, propane tanks now have a slightly smaller radius for damage so that they don't link up too much and unintentionally kill players.

Enemy positions - we basically rearranged units on every level so that they can more precisely cover empty distance from one Pussy Katty cage to another.

Automatico unit - new bright orange suit that is more visible in certain areas. This should more or less fix the problem where players couldn't spot them due to their kneeling position.

Pussy Katty cage - new upgrade to the Pussy cage - dynamite bundles with a time counter that surrounds the cage. Don't let it explode, it's not very healthy ːsteamsaltyː

Running sounds of all enemies have been properly adjusted and now they are noticeable and easier to pinpoint.

Music :

New level theme added to the list.

Sounds :

New sounds added to bomb counter.

Hints :

New hints added to the list.