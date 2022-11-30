More help for beginners and implementation of the backers lounge

Do you know how to high jump?

If your answer is yes, you are as cool as a snowman. If not, the new explanation of high jumps will help you to master the game better. You will encounter the new Pinku dummy in World 1 - Level 2, helping you to understand the function of high jumps.

World 1 is hard. We know.

But never say die! New breakable floes on some tricky spots will help Chubby to avoid unwanted contact with ice cold water. Avoid staying on these fragile platforms for too long as they will fall apart after a few seconds.

Have fun with these new additions, they will help your survival in Snowdriftland!

You supported our Kickstarter? Then find your well deserved spot in Snowdriftland!

Check out the base on the map and enter the door next to Prof. Schwabbel. There you will find the backers lounge - a place where NPC's can chill, chat and do some gym time... and of course showcasing the tributes for all Kickstarter backers, who claimed this reward.