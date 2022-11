Share · View all patches · Build 10048952 · Last edited 30 November 2022 – 17:06:08 UTC by Wendy



**

Astronite is here!

**

The amazing 1bit metroidvania is on Steam!

Get the Soundtrack for FREE on the first 2 weeks of Astronite launch!

This bundle will be available until December 15th ONLY!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/29125/Astronite__Special_Launch_Bundle/