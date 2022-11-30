There was a big problem with the controls being all messed up as well as the sensitivity, now when you open the game it will reset your controls once and that will fix all of the issues, thank you for your patience!!
Tonikk Tycoon update for 30 November 2022
Controls Bug Fixed V3.95
Patchnotes via Steam Community
