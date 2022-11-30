 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tonikk Tycoon update for 30 November 2022

Controls Bug Fixed V3.95

Share · View all patches · Build 10048752 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There was a big problem with the controls being all messed up as well as the sensitivity, now when you open the game it will reset your controls once and that will fix all of the issues, thank you for your patience!!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1941401
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link