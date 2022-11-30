Hi, we are back with another hotfix.

There is an ongoing effort to fix the typos while also enhancing the game.

We thank our community and content creators for pointing out our shortcomings.

One main fix in this patch is the way the cinematic video is loaded.

We not only fixed some "video not loading" issues, but we also managed to reduce the final game size by up to 400 MB.

Here are some of the other main changes for this patch: