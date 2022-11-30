Hi, we are back with another hotfix.
There is an ongoing effort to fix the typos while also enhancing the game.
We thank our community and content creators for pointing out our shortcomings.
One main fix in this patch is the way the cinematic video is loaded.
We not only fixed some "video not loading" issues, but we also managed to reduce the final game size by up to 400 MB.
Here are some of the other main changes for this patch:
- The "trinket disappearing" issue is now fixed.
- "Marked by Blood" is working as intended now.
- "Now We Are Talking" achievement is now showing the correct definition.
- The new "Set All" option on Preparation screen for Minions, is now available for Traps and Decors as well.
- The maximum cap for Necrolord stacks has been increased from 24 to 36. We will keep balancing this number until it feels satisfying to build these stacks up, but to a point where they are under control and balanced.
