Species Field Guide - Atrociraptor

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Welcome back, Park Managers, to our latest Species Field Guide!

In this series, we discuss some of the fascinating dinosaurs and reptiles you're able to care for in Jurassic World Evolution 2, including both familiar faces and some new ones, and we're really excited to be able to continue sharing and highlighting them!

Today, we'll be looking at one of the upcoming prehistoric species joining us in the Dominion Malta Expansion, coming on December 8: Atrociraptor!

Atrociraptor, a genus of dromaeosaur theropod dinosaur, lived in the Late Cretaceous period. Perhaps unsurprisingly to anyone who watched Jurassic World Dominion, Atrociraptor's name means 'savage thief', and they are thought to have used their predominantly serrated teeth to capture - and eat - prey.

Unlike other dromaeosaurs, Atrociraptor is distinguishable by its shorter, taller skull, giving it a boxier snout. Colouration can vary widely between individuals, as seen in Jurassic World Dominion.





Naturally, as social animals that prefer to hunt in packs, you'll need to ensure that your Atrociraptors have company in their enclosures to ensure they don't become too aggressive or escape. As carnivores and fierce hunters, you'll also need to provide them with fresh meat to keep them happy and healthy.

We can't wait to see you placing Atrociraptor in your enclosures, and we're sure they'll be a welcome addition. Will you be bioengineering some for your dinosaur park? Let us know, below.

Don't forget to follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all things Jurassic World Evolution 2!

You can find out more about purchasing Jurassic World Evolution 2 here. The Dominion Malta Expansion launches December 8, and you can add it to your wishlist here.