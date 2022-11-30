Big update 0.4.31!

Hello, travelers!

There are a lot of changes in this version - from visuals to balance. Let's take a closer look at what awaits you in this version:

Fixes

Fixed a bug when Elven Idol stage did not start in the "Down with the Idols" event;

Fixed a bug that did not start the battle in the “Sniper” event;

Fixed a duplicated phrase in the “Elven Hospitality” event;

Fixed a bug when Elixir of Damage ignored evasion;

The “Continue” button in chest events is removed;

Fixed inconsistency in the texts of Vanadis in the “Metamorph” event;

Fixed overfilling with text for Persival in the “Bandit Camp” event;

Fixed an issue of Axe of Blood did not increase damage on summoned units;

Fixed an issue of Bjorn could not get an ally in the “Alpha Wolf” event;

Fixed an issue of Sigismund not transforming while under the effect of freezing;

Fixed an issue of Bjorn (Lunar Druid) unable to complete the quest “Voices of the Stars”;

Fixed incorrect calculation of HP received in the “One Blood” event;

Changed the effects of most trophies;

Fixed an issue of the Mace of the Inscribed Flaming Mace of Purity not applying Burning;

Fixed looping in Percival's “Hide and Seek” event;

Fixed issues with rewards and some cards not dropping at all;

Fixes of a large number of bugs and errors;

Fixed the playback of unplayable cut scenes;

Fixed the incorrect training of pets in the new event system;

Balance and what’s new in this version:

Chinese translation added in beta version. The translation will change over time, if you notice errors, feel free to send us a report from the game!

Missing icons have been added to the events of the Frontier location;

Reduced the amount of Strength that Vanadis has from Blood Ending;

Nerf of the Crimson Steppes set: the bonus to strength for winning the battle is now activated with 3 items of the set;

Nerf of the Crimson Steppes set: 2 parts of the set increase damage not strength, as in previous version;

Added transfer effects to points in Frontier events;

Added a new level of upgrading the starting cards for Vanadis (Sniper);

Orc helmet is improved. Now it protects against hallucinations;

The number of allies that Percival (Knight) can obtain has increased;

The principle of spreading of the Plague effect has been changed. Plague now spreads when an infected deals damage to health;

Percival (Knight) Ally Summon card now burns;

The mechanics of many opponents are reworked, both ordinary and elite;

Swamps location is seriously weakened. Enemies respawn with 50% health, less status cards added to the deck;

Added new trophy sacrifice mechanic. Now donating a trophy lets the player to upgrade 2 cards;

All maps have been redrawn and rebalanced. Runs are shorter and with fewer battles;

updated event system;

Camp events are rebuilt for the new system;

Merchant events are rebuilt for the new system;

Added items and trophies for events;

Added cards for event items;

Added travel notes for Bjorn and Percival after the first meeting with Millenis;

Added a tooltip and simplification for the Golden Buffalo fight;

The illusions of Millenis are buffed in the battle with Bjorn;

Added quest items to help in the fight with Millenis;

Strengthened the goblin in the "Choose Your Side" event;

Added preparations for the future expansion of the quest component of the game;

Added a preliminary connection of the final bosses with the new karma system;

New unique combats related to events.

We hope you enjoy the new features that have appeared in the game! We are always open to feedback, you can write to us on all social networks about the problems that arise with your game, and we will quickly help you solve them.

See you in the next one!

RedBoon Team