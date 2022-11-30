Update 11/22

This update has all the gameplay content that will be featured during the release.

Yes, guys, this is the entire content for the sandbox mode. The campaign story is still pending, as is the challenge mode. Please see the 'Full Version" tab on the main screen of the game to see the progress.

Of course, these contents are still undergoing play testing, bug fixing, and tweaks.

We appreciate the involvement of the community in the form of feedback and suggestions. Several of them are implemented in this update.

Changelogs :