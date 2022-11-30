Update 11/22

This update has all the gameplay content that will be featured during the release.
Yes, guys, this is the entire content for the sandbox mode. The campaign story is still pending, as is the challenge mode. Please see the 'Full Version" tab on the main screen of the game to see the progress.
Of course, these contents are still undergoing play testing, bug fixing, and tweaks.
We appreciate the involvement of the community in the form of feedback and suggestions. Several of them are implemented in this update.
Changelogs :
- From this update, we have disabled the handicap of using the plucked leaves in the same day. Fresh leaves will not decompose in the holding areas.
- Addition of Handheld Harvester (Plucking Equipment)
- Addition of Mechanized Harvester (Plucking Equipment)
- Shade tree planting and uprooting
- Tea plants can now be uprooted, and you can start from scratch.
- Weather reports are now always visible (community request).
- Overall audio volume is lowered (community request).
- Farms now have a soil moisture metre visible beside the fields (community request).
- The blending facility is available at level1 if you mistakingly dropped your leaves, you can now mix them again (community request).
- A small toolbox opens up beside the factories from level 2, which can serve as a short menu to access the different panels.
- The facilities now have proper animations depicting building and deconstruction.
- All the plant treatment animations
- All the land treatment animations
- 25 more factory slots available for you from level 3
- small and major bug fixes.
