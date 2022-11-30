Mondrian - Plastic Reality version 1.4.5 released

Share · View all patches · Build 10048076 · Last edited 30 November 2022 – 15:09:15 UTC by Wendy



Good morning everyone! It's Makersmas Eve, and the latest update for Mondrian - Plastic Reality is now live. This update brings an engine upgrade and some long overdue, new spotlight artworks for the Museum, as well as getting the new backend technology for Makersmas in place.

We will have a BIG blog post tomorrow and what to expect from Makersmas. But for now, here are the full patch notes. Enjoy the update!

Full Patch Notes

Features

Global: Backend engine updated to Version 294.10.

Global: Updated the “Take a Spin” Achievement description to include Time Attack and Sudden Death.

Global: Added network checks for the Makersmas Community Gem Pool score.

Main Menu: Added new snowflake particles for the upcoming Makersmas event.

Museum: Added new Spotlight Artworks across multiple packs: Plastic: Added six new pieces, including a dinosaur (Reginald), Spiral Staircase, Horse Head, Escher’s Cat Tree, Comedy & Tragedy, and a Parrot. World: The World pack introduces world-history inspired Spotlight Artworks. These currently include a Sarcophagus, a Sphinx, a Greek Philosopher bust, a Roman Patrician bust, a Buddha statue, and a Xiuhtecuhtli statue. Plantlife: The Plantlife pack lets you add various flowers and bushes to your Museum, much to Piet's dismay. The pack includes twelve artworks, with multiple variations of Bonsai Trees, Succulents, Flowers, and Ferns. Makersmas: Added six new Spotlights, including Candles, Nutcracker, Snowglobe, Gnome, Teddy Bear, and Gingerbread House.



Changes

Gem Chest: Updated functionality to support Makersmas bonuses.

Updated functionality to support Makersmas bonuses. Museum: Updated functionality to support Makersmas bonuses from the Gem Tree.

Updated functionality to support Makersmas bonuses from the Gem Tree. Museum: Changed the name of the “Makersmas 2020” pack to just “Makersmas”

Bug Fixes

Main Menu: Fixed scroll sound effect not playing in sub-menus



Thank you for playing.

- Danny