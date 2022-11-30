Update 1.3

Another big update to the game that hopes to fix many of the bugs present in the game as well as QOL changes.
- Fixed problems with collision with AI from a distance
- Fixed clipping issues with level meshes
- Added a light to cameras to make them easier to spot
- Shooting at doors no longer show floating bullet hole
- Props now darken as they get damaged
- Bullet trails from guns now follow the resulting bullet holes
- Fixed achievements and added 2 more
- Fixed bug with not being able to shoot in aim mode while at a wall
- Fixed issue with 2 music tracks playing at the same time on quickload
- Final boss winds up gun to give the player warning and can now be locked on
- Fixed bug with getting into the main room in level 13 early
- Added key rebinding menu
- Switching gadgets now shows the name like with weapons
Still a few more bugs to fix, but I'll hopefully get them fixed before Christmas!
-Cobra!
Changed files in this update