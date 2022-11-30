Tiny Football patch update (v0.0.2)

Hello football fans!

I've just put a new build live on Steam. The new build includes the following:

Fix bug with Steam achievements not unlocking

Controller screen - countdown timer to allow progress when one player is playing with two teams. Also, player can cancel (esc key, cancel button) out of controller screen back to fixtures.

New team selection screen - shows each team's skill levels, allows swapping teams with teams that aren't default selection (e.g. Italy, Scotland in world cup), shows player icon with team colours.

New national teams: Italy, Scotland, Columbia, Egypt, Greece, Nigeria, Panama, Peru, Russia, Sweden, Turkey, Ukraine (am I missing any? :)

Fix kick off coin toss not being random enough.

Slight randomness on long range shots to not be so perfectly straight.

Would love to know what your thoughts are of the new features and bug fixes. Be sure to report any issues too if encountered.

Thanks for all your feedback so far. It's been an amazing help to me.