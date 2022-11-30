 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tiny Football update for 30 November 2022

Tiny Football patch update (v0.0.2)

Share · View all patches · Build 10047855 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello football fans!

I've just put a new build live on Steam. The new build includes the following:

  • Fix bug with Steam achievements not unlocking
  • Controller screen - countdown timer to allow progress when one player is playing with two teams. Also, player can cancel (esc key, cancel button) out of controller screen back to fixtures.
  • New team selection screen - shows each team's skill levels, allows swapping teams with teams that aren't default selection (e.g. Italy, Scotland in world cup), shows player icon with team colours.
  • New national teams: Italy, Scotland, Columbia, Egypt, Greece, Nigeria, Panama, Peru, Russia, Sweden, Turkey, Ukraine (am I missing any? :)
  • Fix kick off coin toss not being random enough.
  • Slight randomness on long range shots to not be so perfectly straight.

Would love to know what your thoughts are of the new features and bug fixes. Be sure to report any issues too if encountered.

Thanks for all your feedback so far. It's been an amazing help to me.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1887011
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link