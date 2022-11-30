Take part in The Game of Life 2 Big Under the Sea Quiz, and win BIG PRIZES!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The Game of Life 2 Under the Sea world DLC is here! If you’re a fan of the game, prove how much you know about Life Under the Sea in the BIG Under the Sea Quiz!

Take part here and you could win a £/€/$50 Amazon gift voucher and more prizes!

Gather your friends and family and discover a world underwater. Be a mermaid or a diver. Go to the School of Fish! Become a Conch Trader or a Sea Urchin Farmer, or a Seaweed Tailor, or a Hydrologist! Buy a Shipwreck or a Sunken Submarine, or save up for a home beside the Coral Castle. The choices are all yours!

The quiz will run for 2 weeks and there will be 6 winners, with 3 winners announced at the end of each week. Prizes include:

Tier 1 - £/€/$50 Amazon voucher

Tier 2 - The Ultimate Life Collection - so you can share the game AND every world with 2 friends!

Tier 3 - The Game of Life 2 game - so you can share the game with your favourite people and play together!

Play The Game of Life 2 Under the Sea world, and take the quiz, to be in with a chance of winning one of these awesome prizes!

In THE GAME OF LIFE 2 there are many ways to win, and more worlds await! Play now! *Terms & Conditions Apply