Update, Version 20221130 (Today, Jiang Zemin Passed Away.)



English

##########Content############

[Item]New Item: The Great Elder's Glasses (Can have prefixes. It's a memento item in memory of someone who died today.)

[Skill]New Skill: Too Young! Too Simple! (Cause emotional damage and silence based on speech skills.)

[Bazaar]The magic item vendor now sells The Great Elder's Glasses.

[The Grand Library]Librarian Carsen can now tell you some information about each locked part on the current floor of the library.

##########System#############

[Mouse]Added mouse wheel support to the file save/load scene.

[Message Window]Message window now shall be able to handle line changes automatically. Localization files can still have "

" to force line change. However, it's optional now.

[Message Window]Added a debug function to scan if the change affects any existing localization texts.

[Message Window]Made adjustments to three affected texts.

[Message Window]Increased the width of the message window.

[Localization]Each language can now define a list of characters as punctuations which will then be used in auto-break lines.

简体中文

##########Content############

【物品】新物品：一位长者的眼镜 （可以带有前缀。这是一个纪念物品，用于缅怀今日逝世的某人。）

【技能】新技能：图样图森破！（造成基于说服力的情感伤害和沉默效果。）

【巴扎】魔法物品商人现在开始销售【一位长者的眼镜】。

【大图书馆】图书管理员卡森现在可以告诉你当前楼层每个封锁的区域有关的一些信息。

##########System#############

【鼠标】在存档/读档界面加入了鼠标滚轮支持。

【信息窗口】信息窗口现在具备了自动将文本换行的功能。本地化文件中依然可以加入"

"来强制换行。但是已经不是必要的了。

【信息窗口】加入了一个自动检查错误的函数扫描已有的本地化文本。

【信息窗口】调整了三处受影响的文本。

【信息窗口】增加了信息窗口的宽度。

【本地化】每个语言现在可以定义一组标点符号。在自动换行时会进行计算。