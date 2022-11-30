Endgame Update Is Live

All good things come to an end… But the best sh*t goes out with a bang!
Dealers, it’s time for Endgame – our last MAJOR & FREE update for DDS which brings the story to an end… or maybe gives it a new beginning?
We’re starting with the new update available in English, Polish, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Simplified Chinese, Korean, Portuguese PT and Portuguese BR.
Remember, you unlock the Endgame content at level 36!
What’s in the update? A LOT!
Added content:
- Added the endgame questline to the game which triggers on level 36 or higher when certain circumstances are met
- Added an endgame feature (unlocked in the endgame questline) to convert any hideout with a save station to a drug production lab ran by lab crew (promoted and trained dealers)
- Added the ability to directly buy psychedelics from the psychedelic gang (unlocked on endgame quest)
- Added the villas (player’s ability to buy property – one for each sector – and use it to build and renovate a true kingpin household). Unlocked after endgame questline
- Added a new furniture shop (unlocked after finishing endgame questline)
- Added new furniture and furniture types to the old equipment shops
- Added two special items to the new shop – „Golden Throne” and „Breaking Bed”
- Added active sinks to shops so you can place additional sinks in hideouts or to villas
Added features:
- Added the ability to filter ShadyComm contact list by sale area or entire sector
- Added a feature where the player can assign any money safe to be used as a dealer cash drop (dealers now drop sale directly to a safe if you have a safe assigned in the area). You can assign the safe using a button in the inventory screen when opening a safe
- Added 36 Steam Achievements to the game
- Added colors to marker categories in the 2D compass
- Added the ability to place furniture and equipment by a 5cm grid and 5 degree angle rotation (toggled by middle mouse button)
- Added the ability to filter furniture in the appartment mode by it’s category
- Added the ability to filter furniture in shops by category
- Added the ability to rename any hideout or lab in the appartment manager (Displays on the manager as well on the map and in shiping lists)
- Added a new feature in the villas where you can switch lights in rooms on and off using custom ceiling lamps
- Added the ability to sell Pitcoins
Improvements:
- Improved the amount of police patrols in sector C, reworked patrol area density, added few new areas
- Improved the number of paintable walls in sector C (spraying)
- Improved the way hideouts are sorted in the appartment renting viewer (now they jump in a more organised way and sector by sector)
- Reduced the frequency of Mike Byers shady comm messages. Now Mike writes once every 5 hideouts, the other updates are only displayed as a corner screen popup message
- Improved and fixed collisions down in the sewer area so the player can walk out of the water easily without jumping
- Multiple small to medium map and graphical improvements
- Multiplie small to medium UI improvements (visual and user experience)
- Improved ceiling lamp lighting strength and range
- Set all the ceiling lamps to cast light in the gizmo/placement stage to see the lighting before applying placement
Balance changes:
- Balanced back a bit (buff) Keiji’s gang economically in comparison to la Ballena (while keeping the mix quality medium)
- Balanced/fixed hideout impact on the minimum sale area respect
- Balanced dealer ordering amounts and buffed dealer critical sale amounts
- Increased the speed of dealer leveling around 30%
- Slightly increased the return rate of money laundering
- Slight rebalancing of the drug demand and order amounts throughout the ghetto based on the community feedback
- All outdoor weed strains have increased growth time by approx. 2 days
- Yield for all outdoor strains have been decreased by 30-35%
- Increased indoor strains yield by approx. 10%
- Outdoor strains lose water and health faster, making them harder to maintain
- Limited areas where outdoor strains can be planted.
- Gang order interval increased to better reflect the intended balance.
- Laundry businesses boosted at lower levels (more laundering return)
Bug fixes:
- Fixed instant order reset from gangs after save/load. The bug may occur once after loading an old save, but will not repeat again nor happen in a new game
- Fixed an issue where gang order sizes dropped in time instead of rising
- Fixed a bug where you could not unlock the area „Bad asia” after obtaining the cooperation with Keiji
- Fixed a bug with automatic completion of the „PAYDAY” task when retrieving cash from the gang after save/load
- Fixed a bug where the police would not stop you if you had narcotics in your pockets
- Fixed a few bugs considering police searching the player too often, police search glitching out and police chasing the player immediately after arrest
- Fixed a bug where the hideout stat „Respect boost” was incorrectly calculated (the ability of the hideout to increase the minimum amount of respect on the related sale area)
- Fixed a few bugs considering DEA raids, locking the timer or continuous raid music in some hideouts and a few other small issues
- Fixed bugs considering wrong drug icons while dragging in inventory
- Fixed a couple of small bugs considering the appartment manager
- Fixed money duplication bug in the ATM’s
- Fixed a but where weed plants would not get removed after a DEA raid
- Fixed a bug where maxed out pocket quantity could make the pocket slots cover important parts of the UI in certain resolutions
- Fixed a bug where some items or backpack could disappear when dropped in certain areas of Sector C
- Fixed bugs considering Sector C client generated and displayed quality expectations
- Fixed bugs regarding hideouts affecting sale area minimum respect level (both technical and display bugs)
- Fixed bugs considering bad price displays and double click shop item transfer bugs
- Fixed bugs considering possible exploits or issues of inventory items and hideout equipment (deletion, duplication and more)
- Fixed a bug where the rain was hearable but not visible (introduced a new way of showing/hiding rain)
- Added missing audio effects for opening multiple furniture
- Fixed multiple small and minor bugs considering furniture
- Fixed a bug where you could get accidentally locked on a black screen while returning to the sewers
- Fixed multiple instances of UI screens not using the active elements color from the game settings
- Fixed bugs considering sinks (issues filling up bottles)
- Fixed bobby pin duplication on drop exploit
- Fixed a bug where you could not plant weed from seeds placed in pockets
- Fixed a bug where you could immediatelly start being chased by the police after being caught at night and respawned at the police station
- Fixed a bug where the police would not find illegal items in your pockets
- Introduced respawns for quest items lost when police caught you at „Plata o Plomo” difficulty
- Fixed a bug where the camera area grid could be visible after disabling power
- Fixed multiple police blocking, levitating and spawning issues
- Fixed and reworked the audio volume settings (added missing sounds that would not react to the settings, fixed multiple set level issues, added intro and outro of the game to the set music volume level
- Mutliple small and medium map graphical issues fixed
- Fixed a bug where you could interact with objects while the game was paused, causing issues and exploits
- Fixed a bug where you could despawn and loose equipment by trying to pick it up from outside and appartment (mostly in garages)
Ready? LET’S GOOOO!
